All recorded with images: Mars is all that yes and Red Planet is powerful, says NASA

Developing promising studies through the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has brought new insights into Mars – and how promising and powerful this planet is.

James Webb has been bringing inside information to NASA

On September 5th, the James Webb Space Telescope sent new photos with important information about Mars so that the NASA could do a thorough analysis.

Nearly a million miles away at the Sun-Earth Lagrange (L2) point – far away – the Webb observation post provides a unique view of what Mars is all about, particularly from the observable disk that is on the Sunlit side and far away. in front of the telescope.

Because of this, James Webb can capture wonderful images and also spectra with the necessary resolution so that studies of phenomena such as dust storms can be observed.

Other observations such as weather patterns and seasonal changes are also possible to observe because of the telescope’s strategic position.

Because it is so close, the Red Planet is the most brilliantly powerful object to the naked eye even for us here on Earth. James Webb was designed to identify even more things about the planet, primarily by infrared light.

That question poses even tougher challenges for the observatory, built to detect the extremely faint lights of the most distant galaxies in the universe.

That’s why James Webb is being so revolutionary, because the telescope manages to do this function masterfully because, even close to Mars and being able to suffer a phenomenon called “detector saturation”, which can compromise the process, the equipment can deliver what it promises .

All of this, of course, monitored and tuned by NASA scientists. That’s because astronomers have adjusted so that Mars is otherwise seen by Webb.

amazing images

In the images, it is possible to capture some wavelengths, showing that the brightest one reflects where the Sun hits the most, being, generally, the hottest place on the planet.

The brightness fades toward the polar regions, which receive less sunlight, and less light is emitted from the cooler northern hemisphere, which is experiencing “winter” at this time of year.

Images like these are extremely important so that, in the future, we can explore the Martian regions through temperature comparisons.

In addition, the spectroscopic data shown in the images will be explored by targeting regional differences across the planet and looking for gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride.

