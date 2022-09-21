Alzheimer’s: Knowing the risk factors helps to notice the first signs of the disease – News

On this World Alzheimer’s Day and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day, it is essential to talk about the characteristics of this condition, which causes progressive memory loss and still has no cure.

In Brazil, according to an estimate made by Abraz (Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association), there are 1.2 million cases in the national territory, most of them without diagnosis.

When we consider dementia in general, a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Epidemiology, in 2021, and carried out by scientists from UFPel (Federal University of Pelotas), UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and the University of Queensland , found that about one million Brazilians suffer from dementia, and most of them have Alzheimer’s.





In the researchers’ projections, 30 years ago there were 500,000 Brazilians, and in 30 years there will be 4 million.

Globally, according to estimates by Alzheimer’s Disease International, the number of patients with the disease reaches 50 million, and could reach the mark of 74.7 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050, due to the aging of the population and the increase in of cases in low- and middle-income countries, for example.

As there are several cases and common senses about Alzheimer’s, knowing the signs and risk factors of the disease can be a differential for early diagnosis.





What is Alzheimer’s?

First described in 1906 by the German physician Alois Alzheimer, this “neurodegenerative” disease leads to a progressive deterioration of cognitive abilities until the patient loses his autonomy.

Symptoms include: frequent forgetfulness, orientation problems, executive function disorders (planning, organizing, managing time, having abstract thoughts), or language disorders.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are already among the leading causes of disability and dependence among the elderly.





What are the causes?

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common dementia, its causes and precise mechanisms are still largely unknown.

However, two phenomena are consistently found among Alzheimer’s patients. On the one hand, the formation of plaques called amyloid proteins, which compress neurons and end up destroying them.

On the other hand, a second type of protein, known as Tau, present in neurons, accumulates in patients and also ends up causing the death of affected cells.





It is unclear, however, how these two phenomena are related. It is also unknown what causes its appearance and to what extent they explain the disease.

The long-standing assumption that the formation of amyloid plaques is always a triggering factor of the disease, and not the consequence of other mechanisms, is increasingly being questioned.

A survey carried out by the University of Coimbra, in Portugal, published in August of this year, also identified a region of the human brain as the area where the first changes caused by Alzheimer’s occur and characterized the disease in seven phases, one of the first being the forgetting of basic data, such as names.





Risk factors

According to the Inserm (National Institute for Research in Health and Medicine) in France, the main risk factor is age: the possibility of contracting Alzheimer’s increases from the age of 65 and shoots after the age of 80.

When uncontrolled in middle age, cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes and hypertension, are also associated with a higher frequency of the disease, although it is not yet known by what mechanisms.

A sedentary lifestyle is another risk factor, as well as microcranial traumas observed in certain athletes, such as boxers.

In the opposite direction, studying and having a stimulating professional activity, as well as an active social life, seem to delay the onset of the first symptoms and their severity.

In these cases, the brain benefits from a “cognitive reserve” that allows it to compensate, at least for a time, for the function of lost neurons. This effect would be related to brain plasticity, that is, the brain’s ability to adapt.

In addition, aerobic physical activities such as running, swimming, cycling and dancing, and keeping the systolic blood pressure below 130 mm Hg also help to control the risk factors of the disease.





drug treatment

Despite decades of research, no treatment today can cure or even prevent its appearance. This is largely due to the difficulties in finding the triggering factors of the disease.

The main advance for 20 years is a treatment by the American laboratory Biogen aimed at amyloid proteins. It obtained some results and was approved for some cases by the authorities of the United States. Its effects are, however, limited, and its therapeutic interest is discussed.



Proper care helps the life of the caregiver and the person with Alzheimer’s



