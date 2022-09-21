Amazon suspends construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024

Most of the projects affected by the decision are ships that would be incorporated into the last mile division, the name by which logistics facilities located close to large urban centers are known (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Spanish newspaper information The Confidential point out that Amazon made the strategic decision to suspend the construction of new logistics centers in Spain for the next two years. The order given to the company’s employees in the country would have been “wait and see”.

According to the newspaper, the decision has already been communicated to the company’s usual suppliers and partners and was considered “a bucket of cold water”. Most of the projects affected by the decision are ships that would be incorporated into the last mile division, the name by which logistics facilities located close to large urban centers are known in industry jargon.

“Our commitment to Spain remains and we continue on the path to fulfill our promise of having 25,000 permanent employees in the country by 2025. We will end 2022 with more than 20,000 permanent employees, after creating 2,000 jobs this year”, declared the company. company in a statement.

The outlook for the Spanish economy is one of uncertainty, with inflation rising to 10.5% and amid a cycle of rate hikes by central banks to contain it. The consumption capacity of families has been decreasing due to the increase in energy bills and the vast majority of variable rate mortgages.

uncertainties

An internal Amazon survey, conducted in mid-2021, points out that a crisis is knocking at the door of the North American online retail giant. The leaked document, and analyzed by the recodefrom the US portal Voxshows that the company may not hire new employees in the United States until 2024.

The company calculated the available workers for each warehouse based on the level of wages and distances between home and facilities, among other aspects.

Among possible solutions, the site points out two of six ‘levers’ that the company could ‘activate’ to delay a labor crisis, which would be: raising wages and automating warehouses.