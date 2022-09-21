American TV presenter speaks out after being fired for appearing on adult website: ‘Lapse of judgment’ – Monet

+



Erick Adame (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Erick Adame, an Emmy-nominated weather presenter on American TV network Spectrum News NY1, wrote an open letter after being fired for appearing on a site with pornographic content. According to sites like New York Postthe journalist’s involvement with the adult platform came to light after an anonymous person sent nude photos of him to his boss and mother.

“Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country, in front of millions of people five days a week for over a decade and a half, I have secretly appeared on an adult webcam site,” Adame said in his statement, which he posted on Instagram. “I released my compulsive behaviors while at home, performing on a webcam for other men. It was 100% consensual for both parties. I wasn’t paid for it, and it was absurd to think I could keep it private. However, my employer found out; and I was suspended and then fired.”

The New York network presenter then apologized to his “former employers, co-workers, viewers, family and friends for any embarrassment” he had caused them. “You expected and deserved better from me,” he said, adding that he had been looking for “professional help” since the incident to “make appropriate decisions” that would not affect his inner circle or his career.

“As a public figure, I recognize that I have certain responsibilities along with the privileges I’ve enjoyed. But let me be clear about one thing: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or having a sexual positivity – those are gifts and I don’t have any. shame on them,” said Adame in his letter.

“Now I’m adrift in my life for the first time in many years. I had the dream job, and I lost it due to my own lapse in judgment. But I’m optimistic, and maybe naive enough to think I can be on television and do it again,” he continued. “After all, my chances were slim nearly two decades ago, as a son of working-class Mexican immigrants who was the first in his family to go to college, appear on TV and ‘make something for himself’.”

Adam. who has already been nominated for an Emmy for his work, concluded his letter by thanking him for his attention and urging other potential channels to evaluate his resume in the future: “Please judge me by the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I have so much pride and for which my employers have always praised me, not the two minutes of salacious video that will likely soon define me in our clickbait culture.”

according to New York Post, Erick Adame has filed a lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court alleging that a man captured nude images of him without consent on the adult content site. This individual then allegedly sent the photos to Spectrum News NY1 and the presenter’s mother “with the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm [Adame] and tortuously interfere in the employment relationship [dele]”, as the court documents state.

Thus, the presenter expects the adult site to reveal the identity of the person, who used a generic username to communicate online.

