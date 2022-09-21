amount of BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 is PAID this WEDNESDAY (21/09)? See the PIS 2021 BASE YEAR CALENDAR and the PIS TABLE

Private sector officials from all over Brazil await the payment of PIS base year 2021.

As is known, the benefit was supposed to be paid in 2022, but it was postponed.

Below, check Latest news of PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

As mentioned above, the payment of the PIS (Social Integration Program) It’s delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

With that, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 still had a payment schedule released.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

It is expected, still for 2022, that the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) meets with the federal government later this year. The goal is to organize and schedule the payment date of the PIS base year 2021.

If the PIS is not paid yet in 2022, the payment PIS base year 2021 should take place in 2023.

If paid in 2023, workers will receive a higher amount.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As explained in the topic above, if the payment of PIS base year 2021 is done in 2023, the value will be higher. That’s because the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

In September, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$1,302.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS?

Workers who: