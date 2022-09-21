Ana Paula Siebert talks about her financial life: ‘I’m independent, but Roberto is very generous’ – Entertainment

Ana Paula Siebert opened a question box on her Instagram and took advantage of the dawn of this Tuesday (20) to answer the questions of some fans about her personal life. During the chat, the influencer was asked about her financial life and whether she depends on her husband’s money, Roberto Justus.

“What percentage of your financial independence?” asked a follower.

"I get asked a lot about how much I earn, about my community of property, about who pays what… And obviously I'm not going to talk about it here, it doesn't fit. It doesn't make sense. I'm not here to share these things", she began.





The model explained that the father of her only daughter bears all the expenses of the house and her money is used for herself.

“But in short. Today, after a lot of work, I am independent to have a very good, comfortable and stable life. However, Roberto takes care of the house, of us and is very generous! He has always been like this and nothing has changed… I I work to fulfill my dreams, build my heritage and take care of my family. To feel fulfilled. He complains that I work too much, but he’s proud of the professional I am. And that’s the most important thing,” she wrote in Stories.

See the publication:




