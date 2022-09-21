Anatel gives 15 days for telecoms to pass on ICMS reduction and reimburse customers

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will issue a precautionary measure to force operators to comply with the law and pass on the reduction in the ICMS rate to the final consumer – which should have been happening since June 23.

The measurement was taken after the InfoMoney reveal, in August, that telecoms were not passing on the ICMS reduction to customers — and either keeping the difference or charging the old rate.

The injunction should be published in the Official Gazette tomorrow, Thursday (22), and according to Anatel the telecoms will have 15 days to give the discount on the invoice and make the reimbursement for the months in which the ICMS reduction was not passed on to customers.

The agency says operators can be fined up to BRL 50 million in case of non-compliance with the precautionary measure. Sought by the report, Vivo informed that it would not comment on the matter and Claro and TIM have not yet commented.

“We had a number of complaints at the agency regarding this and we decided to take a stricter measure to ensure that the ICMS cut is passed on to users,” said counselor Emmanoel Campelo, at a press conference on Tuesday ( 20).

After the revelations of the reports — and the opening of investigations by Procon-SP and Senacon (Secretaria Nacional do Consumidor, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice) — Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3) said that they would pass on the ICMS reduction and reimburse customers.

But the 3 major telecoms in the country claimed operational difficulties to pass on the exemption and said that the process would be completed by November (although complementary law 194/2022 came into force on June 23 and does not provide for a transition period for the reduction of ICMS on fuels, electricity, telecommunications and public transport).

ICMS up to 32%, 11% reduction

The law considered these sectors as essential goods and services, which imposed a ceiling of 17% to 18% on the tax rate. In São Paulo, for example, ICMS for voice calls and data traffic was 25% and dropped to 18%. The largest collection took place in Rio (32%), and Ceará, Pernambuco and Sergipe also had high rates (30%). In the Federal District it was 28%, and in Minas, 27%.

Anatel calculated that the exemption should reduce the bills by 11%, considering a drop in the rate from 25% to 17%. Campelo said that, in states where the ICMS was higher, the discount must also be proportionately higher. “This will depend on the state and the plan of each consumer”.

‘Talk for the ox to sleep’

But, even with the reduction of ICMS, the expected discount did not arrive. The argument of the large telecoms, regarding the deadline for adapting their systems, was rejected by Anatel. “I don’t fall for the conversation of complexity in the system to give a discount”, said Campelo, who pointed out that the invoices themselves already come with a breakdown of a lower ICMS rate.

“If you can put on the invoice that there was a reduction in the rate, how can you not give the discount? I’m sorry, but this is ill will”, said the Anatel counselor to journalists. “This is talk for the ox to sleep, it’s fallacy”.

Campbell said that the fact that the operators have absorbed the ICMS cut and not passed on the reduction can be interpreted by the regulatory agency as an “irregular readjustment of the plan” and become the target of sanctions. “It’s a pretty serious thing.”

The counselor also stated that Anatel will not accept that the discount on the invoice is compensated with the offer of additional services by the operators, since the objective of the change in the law was to guarantee a reduction in prices and contribute to the fight against inflation.

(With Estadão Content)

