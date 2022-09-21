Anatel says it will force telecom operators to pass on ICMS reduction to consumers | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced that it will issue a precautionary measure forcing telecommunications operators to pass on to consumers the reduction in the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Operators will also have to pass on the retroactive discount, that is, from the reduction of the rate. The deadline to fulfill this obligation will be 15 days.

See how to check if your phone, cell phone or cable TV bill had ICMS discount

Law passed by Congress limited to 17% or 18%, depending on the state, the rate of ICMS charged on services considered essential, that is, for fuel, electricity and telecommunications. ICMS is a state tax and, in general, states charged higher rates.

It was an offensive by parliamentarians and the government to lower the price of these services in a year of general elections.

Discount did not reach consumers

However, consumers have complained that telecommunications companies have not passed on the drop in the rate to phone bills, internet, cable TV, among other services.

“About the ICMS injunction is so simple when it is placed, the main command is exactly to determine that this transfer, that this value that generated this discount is passed on to the consumer, especially if the company is already enjoying this discount”, said the counselor Emmanoel Campelo, from Anatel, in a press conference.

He added that the issue of the precautionary measure was motivated by the number of complaints that the agency received on the subject. In the case of electricity and fuel, the discount has already reached the consumer.

Also according to Campelo, the precautionary measure can be edited this Tuesday. The agency will monitor compliance with the measure and may adopt punishment procedures – the type of sanction was not detailed in the press conference. The text of the injunction has not yet been released.

Campelo says that operators cannot offer additional services instead of passing on the discount to the consumer. He said that the law was clear and that the solution suggested by some operators is irregular.

“You offer more service as a way to compensate, and not make the adjustment, you are looking for a way to break the law. Anatel will not be complacent. This is absolutely irregular,” said the counselor.

He also said that, by not passing on the discount to the consumer, operators end up having an undue advantage. “It’s something quite serious,” he summarized.

Anatel’s executive superintendent, Abraão Balbino, stated that the agency has observed that many companies have announced the transfer of the drop in the rate to the consumer, but in a non-homogeneous and non-transparent way. “Our intention is to establish an objective framework of how this has to happen, so that the consumer knows that he has this right.”

Anatel calculates that, on average, the reduction in consumer bills can reach 10% or 11%, but the amount varies greatly depending on the contracted plan and the state.

Counselor Emmanoel Campelo also highlighted that the agency is not interfering in the companies’ pricing policy, based on the principle of free market. “Anatel is not regulating price. What Anatel is doing is determining that a law is enforced.”