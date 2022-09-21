‘Andor’ is ‘Star Wars’ mature, unexpected and offers the franchise new hope; g1 already seen | TV and Series

Pardon the pun, the new “Star Wars” series gives the franchise new hope. “Andor” debuts this Wednesday (21) with a welcome more mature, sensitive and ingenious version of the work created by George Lucas in a galaxy far, far away.

The first three episodes, which will be released together this week on the Disney+ video platform, and the fourth have been made available to the press. Together they show a promising start to the origin story of Diego Luna’s character in “Rogue One” (2016).

While honoring the most human and realistic side of the feature within the “Star Wars” universe, the chapters build their narrative without haste.

The cadenced pace – and even a little tedious – is one of the main factors for the surprise of the viewer, who gradually realizes that he is watching one of the best and most complex plots in the franchise since the original trilogy.

Watch the trailer for ‘Andor’

In “Rogue One”, Cassian Andor (Luna) was a spy most devoted to the Rebel Alliance and its fight to overthrow the evil Galactic Empire.

Set years earlier, the series presents a much more insecure version of the character, still far from the certainty of the future cause.

Relegated to a minor planet on the galactic outskirts and a life of hustle and bustle, it’s even hard to remember how the protagonist will become the movie’s hero.

In the beginning, the distance between the two realities is so great that it alienates the audience a little. Mainly because “Andor” is in no hurry to present the entire scenario.

Over time, however, the seemingly unconnected narratives form a complex character in a plot with far more depth than the old “Star Wars” battle between good and evil.

2 of 4 Raymond Anum, Diego Luna and Ian Whyte in a scene from ‘Andor’ — Photo: Disclosure Raymond Anum, Diego Luna and Ian Whyte in a scene from ‘Andor’ – Photo: Disclosure

Luna is obviously the big face of the series’ success. With his famous teenager face, the extra years since the film don’t get in the way of the idea that the story takes place before.

But “Andor” clearly owes its success to the creative team headed by Tony Gilroy, nominated for an Oscar for directing and writing the excellent “Risk Conduct” (2007).

Known for having saved “Rogue One” at the time of recording (he was hired by a Disney dissatisfied with the work of filmmaker Gareth Edwards and is considered by many to be the true director of the film), he doubles down on what went right in the production. of 2016.

Under his stewardship, the series truly shows the human side that longtime fans of the franchise have always wanted to see. Something far from lightsabers, super powers and pirouettes. In “Andor”, rebellion is something real, dirty and gray.

3 of 4 Stellan Skarsgard and Genevieve O’Reilly in a scene from ‘Andor’ — Photo: Disclosure Stellan Skarsgard and Genevieve O’Reilly in a scene from ‘Andor’ – Photo: Disclosure

With 12 episodes (the next 9 will be released weekly), the first season will explore this first year of the protagonist’s rebellious career.

The confirmed second season will use three-chapter arcs for each of the other four years that separate the story from “Rogue One” – something that not only should steer the series away from the slight pacing issue early on, but which offers tremendous potential.

Despite the good start with “The Mandalorian”, Disney’s two missteps with “Boba Fett’s Book” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” left audiences less confident in the franchise’s future.

Luckily, “Andor” brings what every rebellion needs: hope.