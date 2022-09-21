Aneel approves change in the calculation of energy transmission tariffs and benefits consumers in the North and Northeast | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday (20) a change in the methodology for calculating transmission rates. In practice, the measure will benefit consumers in the North and Northeast.

The tariff is the fee that users pay for the use of the electricity transmission network.

Aneel changed one of the components of the tariff this Tuesday: the so-called locational signal.

The locational signal seeks to allocate costs to those who most burden the transmission system. This is the case of plants installed in the North and Northeast, which have demanded the construction of long transmission lines to send the energy generated there to the largest consumer centers in the Southeast and South (see below).

With the change, according to Aneel, consumers in the North and Northeast must pay R$ 1.23 billion less per year in the use of the transmission network.

Power generation by hydroelectric plants drops 8.8% in 2021 in Brazil

The average relief in tariffs for consumers in the Northeast region will be 2.4%, on average. Of consumers in the North, 0.8%, on average.

The reduction will be fully felt by consumers in 2028, after the transition period, which will be five years.

On the other hand, power generators located in these regions, far from major consumption centers, will start to pay more, because they use the transmission network more. The Brazilian Wind Energy Association (AbEEólica) filed a lawsuit to bar the change, but did not obtain a favorable result.

According to the agency, the purpose of the change was to seek a balance of payment between users of the energy transmission network.

The rapporteur of the case, director Hélvio Neves Guerra, said that the current rule made consumers in the Northeast and North pay more than they should, while generators in these regions were paying less.

“The transmission system is a condominium where cost is distributed among all users. If the generator pays less, the consumer pays more”, he warned.

Initially, consumers in the North and Northeast were energy importers and therefore paid more for the use of the transmission network. However, in recent years, the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, in the North region, and several wind farms, in the Northeast, came into operation.

As a result, energy generation in the North and Northeast became higher than local demand. The excess was then exported to the Southeast, Midwest and South.

That is, according to Aneel, the plants installed in the North and Northeast began to burden the transmission system more to export energy, but they are not paying more for it. And consumers in the North and Northeast, who no longer need to import energy, continue to pay as before.

“These regions were electricity importers two decades ago, when ANEEL defined the previous methodology for calculating the TUST and TUSD-g, but they became energy exporters. close and burden the system less than was considered in the calculation”, explains Aneel.

The change in the calculation methodology approved on Tuesday sought to correct this distortion, the agency said.

Excerpt from a provisional measure approved by the Chamber at the end of last month, in practice, may interrupt this change in calculation approved by Aneel this Tuesday.

The provisional measure still needs to be approved by the Senate. If the senators change the content, it goes back to the Chamber. If there are no changes, it goes to sanction.

The director general of Aneel, Sandoval Feitosa, stated that, once there are legislative changes, Aneel will proceed “immediately”, in order to adapt to the new law.

However, the agency is against the change proposed by parliamentarians. Director Hélvio Guerra says that, with the text of the MP, the consumer will continue to pay more than the network burdens.