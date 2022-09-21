ANP bans platform ship with risk of explosion off the coast of ES | Holy Spirit

The National Petroleum Agency ( ANP ) has since May this year interdicted a platform ship anchored off the coast of Espírito Santo . The agency informed that the measure was necessary by the explosion risk of the vessel.

O platform ship “City of Victory“ it is anchored about 50 kilometers off the coast between the cities of Vitória and Aracruz.

According to the agency, serious riskssuch as non-detection of hazardous gases, gas leaks, communication system failures, hazardous housing and over-capacity onboard population.

The inspection that pointed out the flaws was carried out between the months of May and June of this year.

The ANP report that determined the interdiction of the platform ship was obtained from the A Gazeta website. In the document, the agency indicates that the problems on the vessel are similar to those found on the platform ship “Cidade de São Mateus”which exploded, killing nine people and injuring 26 in February 2015. The accident is considered the biggest in the oil and gas area in Espírito Santo.

The Espírito Santo Oil Workers’ Union (Sindipetros-ES) considers the situation as a “serious risk for workers”.

In a note, Petrobras informed that “it carries out activities in accordance with the most rigorous international safety standards” and that even during the ANP audit it ordered the suspension, in a preventive manner, of the operations of the “Cidade de Vitória”.