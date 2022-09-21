Anyone who works with CLT since the 90s can win a hefty sum

According to the specifications of the Federal Constitution, the amounts deposited in the FGTS should yield according to inflation.

Last September 13th, the FGTS celebrated its 56th anniversary. And those who work with CLT have high expectations of benefiting from a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In this case, those who have worked at least since 1999 with a formal contract are entitled to FGTS of R$ 10 thousand on average.

In short, the FGTS works as a type of savings for the worker. In special cases provided for by law, such as dismissal without just cause, retirement, purchase of one’s own home, public calamity, serious illness, among others, funds from the fund can be withdrawn. But after all, how can those who work with CLT earn a hefty sum? Understand next.

According to the specifications of the Federal Constitution, the amounts deposited in the FGTS should yield according to inflation. However, since 1999, earnings began to follow the Referential Rate (TR), which has lower values.

In this way, in practice, workers are losing money every year, with thousands of reais failing to enter their accounts. Some lawyers in the area project that the average value is around R$ 10 thousand. Therefore, many workers began to file lawsuits against the Union to recover the resources.

The lawsuits are still pending in the Federal Special Court, and are limited to 60 minimum wages, or around R$72,000. However, a new process could change the situation for all Brazilians. In 2014, the Solidarity party filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) that ended up in the STF. In it there is precisely the request for correction of the amounts paid by the fund.

For now, the process remains at a standstill, as the court is dealing with other issues considered more urgent. However, at some point, the agenda will be placed for full analysis. The unconstitutionality of the use of TR was already defined in an action in 2013.

Who is entitled?

If the process in the STF ends and the workers have won, all the people who worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 will be able to receive the review.

As FGTS payments are made according to the worker’s salary, the amount needs to vary from person to person. Therefore, each one should research their salary history. As said, on average, the embezzlement in the accounts is R$ 10 thousand.

It is also worth mentioning that, if the workers win, the Union would owe money, and could even have fiscal problems. Therefore, there is the possibility of the STF deciding that only a part of these resources be paid.

