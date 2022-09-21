Argentina’s GDP grows 6.9% in the 2nd quarter

Previous data from Indec shows that hotel, restaurant, fishing, mining and quarry sectors drove the increase

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Argentina grew 6.9% in the 2nd quarter against the same period in 2021.

O indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, in Portuguese) released this Tuesday (20.Sep.2022) preliminary data on the Argentine economy. Here’s the intact (1.2 MB, in Spanish).

Gross fixed capital formation, an indicator that measures how much companies have increased their capital goods, was the biggest increase in the quarter. It grew 18.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Against the first 3 months of the year, the increase was 7.8%. The expansion of the hotel, restaurant, fishing and mining and quarrying sectors contributed to the advance.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, the easing of restrictive measures imposed because of the pandemic is the main factor for GDP growth. Compared to the 1st quarter of 2022, the increase was 1%.

On Wednesday (September 14), the Central Bank of Argentina announced that the country’s inflation increased to 78.8% in the last 12 months until August – the highest index in almost 31 years. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) increased 7% in August alone.

This Tuesday (September 20), Argentine President Alberto Fernández, You sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping asking the country to join the BRICS bloc.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to the Asian country, stated that “the group is an excellent alternative for cooperation in the face of a world order that proved to be created by and for the benefit of a few”.