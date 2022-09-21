Arthur is ‘relegated’ to Liverpool’s under-21 team, but TV says decision is not ‘punishment’ and explains Klopp’s plan

Brazilian midfielder was sent to Liverpool’s under-21 team to improve fitness

Signed on the last day of the European summer transfer window, Arthur Arrived to Liverpool looking to recover his career after a stint with Juventus. However, the Brazilian’s start has not been the best, getting to go to the under-21 team.

According to the Sky Sportsthe idea of ​​the technical committee of the reds was to send the 26-year-old midfielder to the base team to improve your fitness for the remainder of the season.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The return to the main team is still an unknown. Arthur was sent to the under-21 team during the break Premier League for the FIFA date. The return is expected only when there is a physical improvement.

Last Tuesday (20), the midfielder was a starter in the match against rockdalevalid for the Papa John’s Trophy and won by the modest English third division team by 1 to 0. Arthur was substituted 15 minutes into the second half by Jay Spearing.

by the team of Klopp, the Brazilian played in two matches. The first was against napolifor the Champions League, when he came on in the 32nd minute of the second half. The second was against Leicester Citywhere he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory.