artists release music in support of Lula

Renowned names in Brazilian theater and music endorse campaign to raise votes for Ciro and Tebet for PT

Artists such as Gal Costa, Maria Bethânia, Nando Reis, Caetano Veloso, Mart’nália, Drica Moraes, Daniela Mercury, among other actors and musicians, released a music video with a chorus “turn, turn vote”, in support of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Here is the complete list of personalities that appear in the recording (25 KB).

In addition to Lula, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) articulates winning the vote of the other candidates in the election by encouraging the so-called “useful vote”. The most active strategy is the PT campaign, which tries to take the dispute in the 1st round. For this, the PT tries to win the vote of the current voters of Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB).

Watch the video (1m37sec):

Here are the artists featured in the video:

Nando Reis

Duda Beat

Arnaldo Antunes

Deborah Evelyn

Caetano Veloso

Silvero Pereira

Denise Fraga

Shard Ciocler

Marcelo Faria

Mart’nália

Beto Bruno

Alinne Moraes

Natalia Lage

Drica Moraes

Margareth Menezes

Zeze polessa

Daniela Mercury

Luisa Mell and son

Bruno Garcia

Marina Person

Gal Costa

Cissa Guimarães

Gilsons – Francisco, João and José

Monica Martelli

Denise Fraga

Villa Lobo data

Cláudia Abreu

Evandro Mesquita

Marina Ribeiro

Sérgio Loroza

Maria Bethania

Last Saturday (September 17), artists also released a “song-manifesto” against Bolsonaro’s re-election called “Hymn to the Nameless”. The song, of more than 13 minutes, is performed by artists such as Bruno Gagliasso, Wagner Moura, Lenine, Chico César and Zélia Duncan.

Listen (13:45):

ELECTORAL SCENARIO

Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro ranges from 3.7 to 16 percentage points in recently released polls.

Only the survey by Ipec (formerly Ibope), carried out from September 17 to 18, 2022, signals the possibility of Lula’s victory in the 1st round. The survey indicates that the former president has 47%, while Bolsonaro has 31%.

The survey by Paraná Pesquisas, on the other hand, indicates a technical tie with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. Lula has 40.1% and Bolsonaro scores 36.4%.

The search PowerDate, held from September 18 to 20, shows that PT has 44% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro scores 37%.