As expected, Fed raises interest rate by 0.75 percentage point By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Jessica Bahia Melo and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The Fed’s (FOMC) raised the US rate on Wednesday (21) after a two-day meeting. The board decided to raise the fed funds rate by 0.75 percentage point (75 basis points – bps) to the 3%-3.25% range.

The rate was previously in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, after rising 75 basis points in a unanimous decision at the July meeting.

The decision was in line with 85% of investors who estimated an increase of this magnitude, according to the Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Monitor tool. Investing.com.

“Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Employment gains have been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the statement said. and economic factors, creating inflationary pressure and weighing on global economic activity.

The Committee will still continue to reduce its holdings of Treasury and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as outlined in the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet Size Reduction Plans issued in May, the statement detailed.

interest projection

Almost all FOMC voting members are betting on an interest rate of at least 4% by the end of 2022, with the exception of one official who projects the interest rate between 3.75%-4%, according to a dot chart.

But there is division in relation to whether the minimum rate range will be 4% or 4.25%. Eight members see interest rates at 4-4.25% by year-end, while 9 project the Fed Funds rate at 4.25%-4.5%. Thus, the median was 4.4%, compared to 3.4% in June.

These projections are above the long-term interest rate consensus. 8 members see long-term rates at 2.5%, while 6 project it at 2.25%, with the median at 2.5%.

In addition, monetary tightening continues in 2023, according to projections, with interest rates remaining at least 4.25% in the low range. 6 voting members project the interest rate to end next year in the range of 4.25%-4.5%, while 12 project the rate to be between 4.5% and 4.75%. The median was 4.6%.

The projections dissipate for 2024, without a consensual uniformity among the members. Most predict the interest rate will remain around 4% two years from now, with the median at 3.9%. In 2025, half bet on interest rates below 3% and the other half above that level, with the median at 3.9%.

Activity

The outlook for economic growth continues to deteriorate among Fomc. For 2023, the expectation is for expansion of 1.2% (compared to 1.7% previously), while for 2024 it fell from 1.9% to 1.7%.

This means that US economic growth would be below the long-term trend, according to the consensus of voting members. In the long run, US GDP growth is 1.8% per year.

Labor market

The deterioration of the labor market would be concentrated in 2023. Projections for this year had a slight increase from 3.7% to 3.8%, but rose by half a percentage point for 2023, from 3.9% to 4.4% .

But in 2024 the unemployment rate would be concentrated at 4.4%, according to the dots graph. The previous projection was 4.1%, and the expectation for 2025 is for a slight recovery, to 4.3%.

With a dual mandate, the Fed’s objectives are, at the same time, the pursuit of full employment and the fight against inflation.

The Fed chairman, , will hold from 3:30 pm (Brasília time) to explain details of the decision and the next steps of the Fomc.

More information in a moment.