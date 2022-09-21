As of today, Azul begins removing 12 Embraer E195 aircraft from its fleet

Embraer E195





Azul Linhas Aéreas announces this Tuesday, September 20, the departure of 12 Embraer E-195 E1 aircraft from its operating passenger fleet from today until the end of 2023.

According to the company, the operational fleet of E1 passenger aircraft will be reduced by 22 aircraft compared to 2019, which represents a 40% reduction and a significant acceleration of the fleet transformation plan.

The output of 12 Embraer model E195 E1 aircraft is listed:

(i) the recent negotiation of the sale of 5 aircraft to Azorra Aviation, reducing the debt;

(ii) at the end of the lease of 4 aircraft; and

(iii) the conversion of 3 aircraft into Class F freighters.

The chart below presents the expected fleet of Embraer E195 E1 for the end of 2022 and 2023:

Alex Malfitani, CFO of Azul, comments on Tuesday’s announcement:

“This announcement demonstrates our ability to accelerate the gradual replacement of the previous generation Embraer E1 model aircraft. The departure of the E1s gives us the opportunity to move forward with the receipt of the new generation E2s, further expanding our margins, given that the cost per seat of the E2 is 26% lower compared to the E1.

This also confirms our position as the youngest and most efficient airline in the region and takes us one step further in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.”

