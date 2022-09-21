Ascorbic acid may act against accumulation of proteins that cause Alzheimer’s – 09/20/2022

Ascorbic acid is being studied for a likely potential to prevent the accumulation of proteins around neurons (cells of the nervous system), preventing the formation of fibers that are considered the main feature of Alzheimer’s disease. In vitro experiments and computational analyzes carried out in the IFSC (São Carlos Institute of Physics) at USP sought to demonstrate physically and chemically the mechanism and explain it.

“Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that mainly affects people over 65 years of age. The main symptoms are memory loss and cognitive impairment”, researcher Isabella Sampaio and Professor Valtencir Zucolotto, coordinator of the GNano (Nanomedicine and Nanotoxicology Group) of the IFSC, responsible for the research, whose results are presented in an article published in the scientific journal Biochimi.

“Despite the growing incidence in Brazil, due to population aging, there is still no treatment to prevent or prevent the disease from progressing”, they say.

According to the researchers, “Some studies showed that patients with Alzheimer’s had a decreased amount in the brain of ascorbic acid, popularly known as vitamin C, which is a molecule with antioxidant property that plays a key role in our immune system.”

“The aim of our research then was to evaluate the effect of ascorbic acid on the aggregation of beta-amyloid peptides through in vitro experiments and by computational methods, such as molecular dynamics, in collaboration with Professor Alessandro Nascimento, from IFSC.”

The work is preliminary, and does not mean that taking the substance will prevent the disease or contain it in those who already have it — excess can even be harmful. A series of research needs to be done, including tests on cells, then on animals and, finally, on humans, to find out how the knowledge produced at this stage can be used.

Reduction in fibers

For in vitro experiments, samples containing the peptides were incubated under conditions that favor their aggregation. “In some of these samples, ascorbic acid was added. At specific incubation times, parts of these samples were removed and analyzed by different techniques to assess the level of aggregation of the peptides. We emphasize that studies with patients have not yet been conducted”, describe Isabella. and Zucolotto.

“The experiments showed that in the samples incubated with ascorbic acid, there was a significant decrease in fiber formation, showing that these antioxidant molecules are able to inhibit the aggregation of peptides.”

“Since ascorbic acid acts as an aggregation inhibitor, experiments were conducted to investigate how this occurs,” the researchers report. “Using molecular biophysics and computer modeling techniques, we found that ascorbic acid binds to beta-amyloid at the same site as the binding between the peptides, preventing the formation of aggregates. In addition, it is able to bind and destabilize fibers already formed.”

Isabella and Zucolotto point out that there is a worldwide concern to develop an efficient treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. In vivo tests (in animals, and later in humans) and further steps are still needed to assess whether ascorbic acid supplementation in people diagnosed with the disease would prevent the progression of cognitive loss, but the results of this research open the door to continuity. of studies.

Continuity

Professor Vitor Tumas, from the Department of Neurosciences and Behavioral Sciences at FMRP (Faculdade de Medicina de Ribeirão Preto) at USP, tells Jornal da USP that several studies suggest that the aggregation of peptides would be the main pathological process associated with Alzheimer’s disease. “The research, through an experimental basis, provides evidence that ascorbic acid could inhibit aggregation and fibrillation,” he says.

“The point is that this work was done in vitro, involving molecular analysis, and it is possible that what was demonstrated in the laboratory does not materialize in in vivo studies, with animal models, and no researcher has been able, so far, to prove in human beings that the intervention in the peptide prevents the installation and progression of the disease”, he adds, highlighting something already highlighted by the authors of the article. None of this diminishes the scientific value of the work carried out, but it serves as a warning against self-medication.

“Alzheimer’s disease still has no cure, and the article shows that the use of ascorbic acid to prevent the formation of protein clusters may be a way to stop the disease, however, this effect has been demonstrated physicochemically, with the ascorbic acid and peptides, not in cells and organs, whose interactions caused by Alzheimer’s are not known”, points out professor Marília de Arruda Cardoso Smith, from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), who researches the genetics of aging and associated diseases.

“Now it is necessary to verify whether this action occurs in vivo, a work to be done progressively, first in animal models, then in human cells and, if no side effects are detected, in human beings with the disease.”