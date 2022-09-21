Atlas: Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round grows and reaches 10 points

Former President Lula (PT) leads the race for the Presidency of the Republic with about 10 points ahead of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), according to an Atlas Intel/Arko Advice survey released this Tuesday, 19.

The PT notes 48.4% of the voting intentions, against 38.6% of the former captain. Then appear Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6.3%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%. No other candidate reaches 1%.

In the previous round, published on August 25, Lula had 46.7%, against 38.3% for Bolsonaro, 6.4% for Ciro and 3.6% for Simone.

The institute also tested three runoff scenarios. In the most likely, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53.1% to 41.4%. She would also defeat Ciro, by 48.2% to 27.8%. In an unlikely drawing without the PT, Ciro (41.7%) and Bolsonaro (40.2%) appear technically tied.

The survey also found that 55.8% of voters disapprove of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, while 40% approve of it and 4.2% do not know how to respond. Federal management is bad or terrible for 51.8% of Brazilians, good or excellent for 28.6% and regular for 18.9%. 0.7% do not know how to respond.

The institute interviewed 7,514 people from 2,056 municipalities between September 16 and 20. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point, considering a 95% confidence level. The registration with the Superior Electoral Court is BR-01204/2022.

The survey followed a methodology called Atlas Random Digital Recruitment, or RDR, according to which respondents are recruited organically during routine web browsing in geolocated territories on any device (smartphones, tablets, laptops or PCs).

According to the Atlas, in order to ensure representativeness at the national level, the samples are post-stratified using an algorithm on a minimum set of target variables: gender, age group, educational level, income level, region and previous electoral behavior.