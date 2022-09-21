Atlético-GO fans provoke Mano Menezes in game: ‘Vice do Abel’

Yesterday (19), for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, Inter visited Atlético-GO and won 2-1. Even with the adverse result, some fans of the Goiás team who were close to Inter’s bench did not miss the chance to provoke Mano Menezes, coach of the Rio Grande do Sul team.

To try to stir up the colorado coach’s spirits, the fans appealed to the name of Abel Ferreira, who has already been pinned by Mano Menezes in a press conference.

“Hey, Bro! What about Abel, Bro? What do you say about Abel Ferreira? Abel’s deputy. Say it, Bro! I’ll call Abel to teach you how to train. Abel’s deputy! Are you imitating Abel’s primer?” , said one of the fans.

The reactions may not have had the effect expected by the fans, but they did not go unnoticed by Mano Menezes, who, at one point, addresses the fans asking for calm.

Guaranteed vice-leadership

With the victory in Goiânia, Inter reached 49 points, confirming for one more round the vice-leadership and the condition of main pursuer of Palmeiras – by Abel Ferreira -, who is the leader of the Brasileirão with 57 points.

Atlético-GO, in turn, is in 19th place, with 22 points, six behind Coritiba, which is the 16th and first team outside the relegation zone.