Atltico fans launch ‘Disk Balada’ and intimidate Zaracho at a bar in BH

Fans catch Zaracho (left) in a bar and restaurant and chat with midfielder
photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Atltico’s poor campaign in the Brazilian Championship resulted in charges on and off the field. The club’s main organizer, Galoucura launched a kind of “ballad dial” to check if the athletes are active at night. One of them was caught this Tuesday, in a bar and restaurant in BH: the Argentinian guard Zaracho.

Zaracho, who was left out in the 1-0 defeat against Ava, in Ressacada, to work on muscle reinforcement, should return against Palmeiras, on the 28th, in Mineiro, following the Brazilian. The Argentine, however, was seen by fans in a bar, in images that circulated on the networks and that were published by Galoucura on his Instagram profile.

The footage shows Zaracho at a table, as fans approached to chat with the Argentine. A video that circulated on Whatsapp showed the player sitting, while observing the place, which had a good number of regulars.

Soon after the repercussion of Galoucura’s approach, Zaracho positioned himself on a social network and received support from several Atletico fans, who said that the attitude of the organized crowd does not represent them.

“To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I be charged? Yes!! But why? On the other hand, my family was scared,” said the Argentine midfielder.

Subsequently, after Matas Zaracho’s position, the president of Galoucura, Josimar Jnior, made a series of posts on his social network, reported how the situation occurred and stated that the athlete lied about being with his family.
In another post on Instagram, published before the Argentine was caught, Galoucura launched the ‘Disk Denncia’ campaign, with a cell phone number to receive reports from players in bars or restaurants in the capital of Minas Gerais or other places.

