Atltico fans launch ‘Disk Balada’ and intimidate Zaracho at a bar in BH

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fans catch Zaracho (left) in a bar and restaurant and chat with midfielder

Atltico’s poor campaign in the Brazilian Championship resulted in charges on and off the field. The club’s main organizer, Galoucura launched a kind of “ballad dial” to check if the athletes have an active nightlife. One of them was caught this Tuesday, in a bar and restaurant in BH: the Argentinian guard Zaracho.

Zaracho, who was left out in the 1-0 defeat against Ava, in Ressacada, to work on muscle reinforcement, should return against Palmeiras, on the 28th, in Mineiro, following the Brazilian. The Argentine, however, was seen by fans in a bar, in images that circulated on the networks and that were published by Galoucura on his Instagram profile.

The images show Zaracho at a table, as fans approached to chat with the Argentine. A video that circulated on Whatsapp showed the player sitting, while observing the place, which had a good number of regulars. Soon after the repercussion of Galoucura’s approach, Zaracho positioned himself on a social network and received support from several Atletico fans, who said that the attitude of the organized crowd does not represent them. “To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I get charged? Yes!! But why? On the other hand, my family was scared,” said the Argentine midfielder.

Subsequently, after Matas Zaracho’s positioning, Galoucura’s president, Josimar Jnior, made a series of posts on his social network, reported how the situation occurred and stated that the athlete lied about being with his family.