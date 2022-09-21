Auxílio Brasil pays BRL 600 to new beneficiaries this WEDNESDAY

the payments of Brazil aid continue at full steam and this Wednesday, the 21st, it’s time to one more group receive the benefit. Each of the 20.65 million families covered will be able to withdraw at least R$ 600 per month until the end of the calendar.

Approved in July by the National Congress, a constitutional amendment edited by the federal government released around R$ 26 billion in funds to expand the program. The amount was used to include 2.2 million beneficiaries and increase the monthly installment, which was R$400.

The increase in the value of the transfer will last until December, with no maintenance forecast for next year.

Brazil Assistance Calendar

The money falls today into the account of families who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 3. As usual, the release takes place on the last ten working days of the month, see the calendar:

Final NIS 1 – September 19;

Final NIS 2 – September 20;

Final NIS 3 – September 21;

Final NIS 4 – September 22;

Final NIS 5 – September 23;

Final NIS 6 – September 26;

Final NIS 7 – September 27;

Final NIS 8 – 28 September;

Final NIS 9 – 29 September;

Final NIS 0 – September 30th.

The consultation of information about the program, such as amounts and payment dates, can be done in the official Auxílio Brasil application. Another option is to access the Caixa Tem app, where resources can be used for transfers, payments, purchases and other services.

gas voucher

There will be no payment of the Auxílio Gás to Brazilians in September, since the program is bimonthly and the last transfer took place in August. The next installment is scheduled for October and should serve around 5.6 million beneficiaries with 100% of the national average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder.