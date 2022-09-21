Babylon’s Fall Treated Like Trash by Gamestop Stores

Babylon’s Fall is one of Square Enix’s latest efforts with outside studios, a new partnership with PlatinumGames that, unlike NieR: Automata, didn’t turn out to be a success. In fact, it became the opposite of that and is now considered garbage.

With the announcement that Babylon’s Fall will close in February 2023, less than a year after launch, Square Enix further announced that it has removed the game from digital stores and that physical stores will no longer receive new units.

In the case of Gamestop stores, reports began to emerge that employees were ordered to trash all Babylon’s Fall units after inventory counts. However, if the customer asks for a unit, the employees offer it.

Over the past few hours, several reports have reported that instead of putting Babylon’s Fall in the trash, GameStop employees are offering the game to customers who inquire about the situation. Even if it’s to play for a few months or put on the shelf, some players are asking for a free copy.

Babylon’s Fall arrived as a service game, but it didn’t quite get off the ground and after failing to gain attention at launch, it got lost among other names and couldn’t recover.

