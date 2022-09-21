Bad news about Arrascaeta stirs backstage and cheers Corinthians for the final

Flamengo has a great concern for the final of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. That’s because the team’s main player, midfielder Arrascaeta, suffers from pubalgia (pain in the pubic bone region) and will play in sacrifice the rest of the season.

Flamengo’s medical department is aware that the midfielder would have to stop playing for the rest of the season to properly treat the injury, but that will not be possible. Thus, Arrascaeta will face Corinthians in the two games of the final of the Copa do Brasil with difficulties to make some moves.

“It is a nuisance he has and he will live with it until the end of the year. There’s no other way. There will be times when we need to take it off or stay out. He’s going to the national team, we have to be careful”, declared coach Dorival Junior.

This Tuesday (20), the CBF raffled off the heads of the Copa do Brasil. Timão will play the first match at Neo Química Arena, and decide on Maracanã. The games will be held on October 12 and 19, respectively.

“The two Libertadores games were competitive. Despite Flamengo winning both, they were competitive. It’s about arriving in one piece, having all the players available, preparing well for matches based on the experience of previous matches (against Flamengo). There will be two teams that will try to propose the game, win with their arguments, they will be two great games. It will be a great show”, declared VP during the draw.