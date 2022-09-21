Bahia closes with City Group and summons counselors to present SAF proposal

After almost a year of negotiations, this Tuesday (20th) the board of Bahia convened the councilors to present the proposal for the formalization and sale of the possible Football Society (SAF) of the club to the Arab fund City Football Group. The ceremony will take place on Friday (23), at 7 pm, at the Bahia Museum, in Fonte Nova.

Representatives of Grupo City arrived in Salvador since Monday to discuss the details of the proposal. They were at CT Evaristo de Macedo and met with Bahia officials. Today the entourage was again alongside the tricolor board at the training center, where together they watched the under-17 team’s match against Fluminense.

After presenting the offer to the directors, the document will be analyzed by the Deliberative Council and the Audit Committee, which will issue an opinion on the proposal. The final decision on whether or not to sell SAF do Bahia to Grupo City will be decided by the partners at an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) that will still be convened.

Negotiations between Bahia and Grupo City began in September last year. In December, the parties signed a first contract. The conversations, however, were only revealed in February this year.

Since then, Bahia and Grupo City have intensified negotiations and reached an agreement. The last obstacle to the announcement was the debt that the Squadron had with Banco Opportunity, which was a shareholder of the club between 1998 and 2006. The imbroglio was resolved in July.

In May, City representatives were also in the Bahian capital to evaluate the deal. They got to know Fonte Nova and Bahia’s heritage sites, such as Fazendão and CT Evaristo de Macedo.

Investment

With the possible arrival of the City Group, Bahia hopes to make a leap in the financial and sporting level. The values ​​of the offer have not yet been disclosed, but in April the CORREIO found that the agreement provides for a contribution of R$ 650 million by 90% of SAF do Bahia. The tricolor claims that the main discussion was based on the sports project.

“Since last year, when the law was enacted, we have been looking for the conception of what would be the best project for Bahia. We have advanced a lot and are very close to the construction of this project. Because Bahia is not in the market for a check. SAF’s discussions in Brazilian football are: “This group will invest R$ 700 million, R$ 800 million, R$ 1 billion”. is the project that we want to put for the partner and partner, for the counselor and counselor to analyze. Within this project is the money, of course. You don’t build a winning project, which changes Bahia’s level without injection of resources. But the appeal cannot be the only decision”, explained the tricolor president in an interview granted in March.