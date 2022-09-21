BC may end this Wednesday, at a Copom meeting, the biggest cycle of interest rate hikes in 23 years, financial market predicts | Economy

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank meets this Wednesday (21) and should keep the basic interest rate stable at 13.75% per year, as expected by most financial market analysts. The decision will be announced after 6 pm.

The forecast of economists, collected last week in a survey of more than 100 banks, is that the Selic rate will remain at this level until June 2023 — when it will decline to 13.50% per year. For the end of next year, the projection is for interest at 11.25%.

There are still, however, some analysts who believe in an interest rate increase this Wednesday: to 14% per year.

If the end of this round of 12 consecutive increases is confirmed, the Selic will have risen 11.75 percentage points since March 2021, configuring the biggest and longest cycle of highs since 1999.

According to BC’s historical series, the average rate went from 29.2% per year in December 1998 (at the time there was a floor and a ceiling for basic interest) to 45% per year in March 1999. That year, the inflation targeting system was born.

In the midst of the exchange of its presidents (Gustavo Franco for Francisco Lopes and, soon after, for Arminio Fraga), the BC pushed up the Selic rate in the late 1990s to attract dollars and avoid an even greater surge in the US currency quote.

The objective was to prevent the exchange rate release, authorized after the reelection of Fernando Henrique Cardoso), from contaminating inflation and jeopardizing the Real – born just five years earlier.

The current cycle of high interest rates, which may end this Wednesday, aimed to contain inflationary pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic (which caused a disruption in the supply of products) and injected extraordinary resources into the economy (through of temporary aid); and also because of the effects of the war in Ukraine on fuel and food.

Slowing Inflation

The possible interruption of interest rate hikes takes place in a scenario of slowing inflation. Influenced by fuel prices, due to the cut in taxes on essential items and the reduction in the international price of oil, there was deflation in the country for the second consecutive month in August.

To define the level of interest, the Central Bank uses the inflation targeting system. When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank can reduce the economy’s basic interest rate.

Concentrated on fuels, deflation does not ease the market’s bill; see highs and lows in 12 months

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. For 2023, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

At this moment, the Central Bank is already adjusting the Selic rate to try to reach the inflation target for the coming years, since decisions on interest rates take from six to 18 months to have a full impact on the economy.

Although inflation estimates are above the target ceiling for this year, the financial market is already predicting a deceleration of inflationary pressures in 2023 (in the face of high interest rates, the energy crisis in Europe and the slowdown in the world economy).

The BC also informed that it is looking further ahead in interest rate decisions, in early 2024.

Consequences of high interest

Even if the cycle of interest rate hikes is interrupted, the Selic rate will remain at the highest level in six years. According to experts, high interest rates have several effects on the economy, including: