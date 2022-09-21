Bet on Selic of 13.75% predominates, but conviction was greater; see what the Copom options indicate

In the last 15 days, the almost absolute certainty that the Selic – basic interest rate – would be maintained at 13.75% per year at the monetary policy meeting that the Central Bank ends this Wednesday (21) has decreased, at least in part.

This is what the Copom options market suggests, a type of derivative that allows investors to try to “get it right” on the next interest rate decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee – the Copom. The contract, which always expires on the day of each meeting, can be negotiated at the home broker and is based on the expectation of Selic variation at that time.

Considering the history of prices at which Copom options were being negotiated, the market reached an 81% probability that the Selic rate would be maintained at 13.75% per year at today’s meeting. That was the scenario 15 days ago. Since then, the chances of maintenance priced by the market fell to 60.5% on Friday (16). This Tuesday, they were at 65.75%.

In parallel, the probability of a 0.25 percentage point increase in the rate, to 14% per year, increased from 15% to 40.29% in ten days. Yesterday, it was estimated at 33%.

“There was an increase in the perception of risk of the increase in the Selic rate after the last Copom minutes and the comments made by the BC president on the basic interest rate ceiling”, says William Carnevalle de Vuono, risk coordinator at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

At the beginning of September, exactly when the market’s bets were more focused on the probability of maintenance, the tone of the BC directors in public pronouncements reminded us that, when it comes to Selic, the game is only over when it’s over.

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the monetary authority, resumed discussions about a possible residual increase in the Selic rate this month, saying that the message of the most recent meeting is still valid, and he added that the committee did not think about a drop in interest rates at that time. The following day, Bruno Serra, director of Monetary Policy, highlighted that the BC was already very surprised in the current cycle of monetary tightening and that caution is needed in closing, although much of the interest rate hike has not yet had an effect.

Other than that, there is the inflation data. The IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) recorded two consecutive months of negative results – that is, a reduction in prices in the economy. The core, however, came to accelerate.

Also called “underlying inflation”, the core is calculated disregarding disturbances due to temporary shocks, in an attempt to capture the price trend ahead. In the IPCA for August, released earlier this month, the cores recorded an average advance of 0.66%, against 0.53% in the previous month and market expectations of 0.54%, as a Barclays report recalls.

“The higher-than-expected core inflation shows that a greater tightening by the BC may be necessary,” says Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos. His view is that the “Super Wednesday” will end with the Selic fixed at 14% per year. “It is necessary for the Central Bank to gain even more credibility, given that inflation remains high, it took a long time to fall and there is still no clear sign as to whether it will continue to fall”.

Vuono, from Ouro Preto, in turn, maintains its bet on the Selic to remain at 13.75% per year, especially after the recent announcement of a reduction in the price of diesel by Petrobras, in addition to the recent decline in international prices for a barrel of oil. . Fuels were one of the main drivers for inflation this year, as oil prices soared after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and are passed on to refined products by Petrobras.

Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, also expect interest rates to remain at 13.75% per year. “We also hope that the Copom will indicate that it will pause the process of raising the basic interest rate, to await more concrete signs of what is ahead. This is because there are important risks both in the domestic and international scenario regarding the behavior of inflation in the coming months”, she says in a report.

A survey conducted by XP with 86 institutional investors between Monday and Tuesday indicates that 84% of them are also betting on maintaining the rate. Considering the next Copom meetings, maintenance is also seen as the most likely outcome for 98% of them in October, 98% in the December meeting, 91% in the February meeting of the next year and 81% in the March meeting.

