Between training and fishing, Dedé dreams of returning to Vasco and explains his departure from Athletico-PR: “Chateado” | football

Without a club after leaving Athletico-PR in early August, Dedé doesn’t stop. And he doesn’t want to stop. He looks forward to a new phase of great football to end a career hampered by injuries. He divides himself between the gym, training at Volta Redonda and the business he touches with his heart, a fishing boat in Pinheiral, Rio de Janeiro, where he works in the positions of waiter, cashier and whatever else he needs.

At 34 years old, Dedé says he is experiencing his best moment since he recovered from his injuries. He admits that at Ponte Preta he was below what he expected – he played only two games in Paulistão this year – and understands the dissatisfaction with his passage. He felt that he was inverted at Athletico-PR, when he saw himself in full conditions to help, but he did not receive opportunities with Luiz Felipe Scolari.

For the first time, he commented on the exit of the Hurricane. After the victory over Atlético-MG at Mineirão, on August 8, a game in which Felipão used reserves in the defense, Dedé could not hide his disappointment at not having an opportunity.

Dedé and the fish that gives its name to its Recanto da Pirarara in Pinheiral — Photo: Vicente Seda

In the locker room, he was seen crestfallen by the coach, who didn’t like it at all. Scolari addressed football director Alexandre Mattos and asked for the player’s departure. He was taken care of. After hearing the information, Dedé assured that he does not hold grudges and explained.

– I was calm, it’s normal for an athlete to be upset, even if it’s favorable for the club, the player doesn’t feel satisfied for not having the opportunity. I was at my best moment, and the game against Galo at Mineirão would be very remarkable for everything I experienced at Cruzeiro. That made me upset, but I understand the part of the board, Felipão, of not being satisfied, because the team won. I’ve never disrespected anyone’s position, but I don’t stop imposing myself. There was no friction, no fight.

Dedé, who played only one game for the Hurricane, says that the atmosphere of the Arena da Baixada increased his desire to enter the field and, consequently, his frustration with the lack of opportunity. The defender reports that Athletico fans asked at the stadium and on social media when he would be used.

– I don’t feel sorry for anyone, I’m a very calm guy. It’s football stuff. The only thing that really bothered me was not having the opportunity. I was already in that environment, it seemed like I had been there for a long time, fans demanded, asked. The president (Mario Celso Petraglia) even joked once about when he would see me playing. Fans were very close in the game. That was messing with me.

At the moment, Dedé is in shape and is looking for a good opportunity in 2023 to show that he still has firewood to burn. The dream is to return to Vasco. He cites goodbyes that the club gave to idols like Edmundo and Pedrinho.

– I have a great affection for Vasco, a legacy of having been on the last team to win a national conquest, the 2011 Copa do Brasil. It creates that different affection, it makes the heart squeeze when the team is defeated. I do hope for an opportunity to wear the shirt again, but if I don’t have it, in terms of affection it won’t change anything. But I do have a wish. I saw very beautiful goodbyes from Edmundo and Pedrinho, and if I could live this final journey, experience everything I experienced at the institution and as a Vasco fan, it would be a great title for my career, a great victory.

When he’s not training with an eye on the return to the lawns, Dedé is seen at Recanto da Pirarara, a restaurant with a sport fishing lake in Pinheiral. For the defender, the hobby of sport fishing serves as an impetus not only for football, but for life.

Dedé involves the whole family in the work and takes the opportunity to vary the bread and sausage baits in his lake, where he catches pirararas, tambaquis, painted, dourado, tilapia and trahira. The place works from Thursday to Sunday with the standard squad, and according to the employees it fills up on weekends. In the rush of events, Dedé enters the game.

– We do some events, friends of friends, family of friends, the crowd ties up, and then we stay here in the rush. I become a waiter, I wash dishes, what difference can I make? It’s my stop, I have to help too in some way. We pull everyone in to help.

Fishing with his family is one of Dedé's favorite activities outside of football — Photo: Vicente Seda

Off the field, the player also has other investments, such as a clothing brand and various properties, and has the help of a specialized company to help manage his assets, Angel.

– I have many people who help me with business, mainly friends, but I intend to live a little outside football. Traveling, fishing, enjoying my kids, because football sucks a lot. I speak in a positive way, football has given me everything, I am very grateful, but it sucks a lot. And I lived through the football nightmare that was injuries. That was very exhausting. I have a different strength, but it wears out a lot and I want to disconnect a little more from this football, I’m not very attached to watching the game anymore. I’m more of a living family, husband, father, son. And business goes on day by day, we are already involved.

For the tonight’s game between Cruzeiro and Vasco, two clubs where he made history, the defender does not risk a guess. But he sees the Minas Gerais team as a favorite for playing at home and for the possibility of mathematically guaranteeing access to Serie A in case of victory. He also sees Vasco in the elite in 2023, but this Wednesday, he sees a “very difficult” game for the Cariocas.

– It is difficult to play against Cruzeiro at Mineirão. There are two teams for which I have a huge affection, there’s no way to put who I’m rooting for, but, looking at the game side, it’s very difficult to play there at Mineirão. If Cruzeiro wins, they have access, so I think the game will be very difficult for Vasco, even though I’m almost absolutely sure that Vasco will also go for access.

Check out the full interview with Dedé

– This is the famous Recanto da Pirarara, my little corner in our region, Pinheiral, where I strengthen my energies. Sure they’re feeling that vibe. Here it’s just this peace, animal noise, rooster crowing. Here is where we recharge.

– As incredible as it may seem, I’m fine physically, I’m helping the most there at Volta Redonda, that’s what they ask me to do mainly collectively, they ask some questions, I pass on experience to the guys. Working there has helped me a lot in physical and technical conditioning. I do strength training, gym. I am very well, feeling good, fat percentage at a good level, keeping a lot of what I got from Athletico-PR, which was very good for me in terms of having great professionals to help with this conditioning.

Dedé on the field for the Seleção against the United States in 2018 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Expectation and difficult year



– I’m a very dynamic guy in every way, I think all this reflected my career. My expectation is to return to football well next year, trying to advance in a team that embraces me. Many even charge me for Vasco’s situation, they are experiencing instability, but Vasco is fine in my view. But a lot of Vasco fans ask me for not coming back, so we create expectations and work, right? I want to return with conditions to help whatever club it is. I’m sure next year will be positive. This year was difficult for me to come back for everything that happened, but it was a year of hard work, I went through Ponte Preta, at Athletico. For the fans it may not have been so good, especially at Ponte.

– At Athletico I didn’t have much opportunity, but training was very good, with excellent players, professionals, it helped me a lot and today I know that I have the conditions to show good football again. That’s my expectation. Shooting 2022 as favorable, much better than 2021, I hope that 2023 will be the path for me to end my career playing good football and that those who like me will still watch me with victories, and who knows titles.

Vasco and Cruzeiro, who play tonight, were the teams that most marked Dedé's career — Photo: Arte ge

– The title was the biggest trophy I had at Vasco in every way. It was a very important moment, the title was the most remarkable situation in my career, my first national title playing, I had lived in the Série B in 2009. In 2011, I arrived in the national team, we had games that were marked as against Santos (Vasco 2 x 0 Santos for the Brazilian) and Universitario (Vasco 5 x 2 Universitario-PER, in the Copa Sudamericana), which was the first and only time I scored two goals in my career. Those memories are very much alive.

– I had a lot of nice moments on Cruzeiro too. In 2013, it was a year in which I arrived and achieved a lot. First the affection of the fans, the Brazilian was a very important title in my career. Looking at the technical side, Cruzeiro was one of the best I worked on, great players.

– In 2014, the injuries started, but I ended the year with status, great personal victories, the Brazilian title, the final of the Copa do Brasil in which I didn’t participate because I was injured. Then there was the sequence of injuries, I came back in 2018, it was a year in which I returned to the national team, I won the Copa do Brasil playing, it was very cool for everything I had been through, even more so when Tite put me on the pre-list of the Cup three months after returning from the injury. It was pretty remarkable.

Cruise x Vasco tonight



– Even seeing Vasco’s situation in relation to Londrina getting close, Cruzeiro has their access, knowing that Vasco will later have a better chance. It is difficult to play against Cruzeiro at Mineirão. They are two teams that I have a huge affection for, there’s no way to put who I’m going to root for, but looking at the game side it’s very difficult to play there at Mineirão. Winning to gain access, I think the game against Cruzeiro will be very difficult for Vasco, even though I’m almost absolutely sure that Vasco will also go for access.

– To guess about the result is difficult, it will be a very close game. Important game for both. Cruzeiro’s advantage in relation to the home factor is greater, but Vasco is a warrior. Score can not say.

– No fear, I don’t think there’s any way, whoever lived in Vasco knows it’s a race, it’s a story of struggle, of war, always in battle, but I believe that Vasco will have access. Deserves it too.

Dedé only participated in one game for Athletico-PR, his last club — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico

– I’m busy, my day is very busy. I have a clothing brand, fishery that we are doing restaurant here. I love the gym, working out these things, these are things we already have. Thinking about things like going back to football, being a director, a coach, I still can’t think. Many say that I understand football, tactically, I have a knack for dealing with athletes, but I don’t think about continuing football because it wears out a lot.

– I have many people who help me with my business, mainly friends, but I intend to live a little outside football. Traveling, fishing, enjoying my children, because in addition to having sucked, in a positive way, football has given me everything, I am very grateful, but it sucks a lot. And I lived through the football nightmare that was injuries. That was very exhausting.