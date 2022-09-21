Biden criticizes Russia at UN General Assembly: ‘Nuclear war cannot be won’ | World

US President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating fundamental principles of membership of the United Nations by invading Ukraine and said Moscow was making “irresponsible” threats to use nuclear weapons. The statement was made this Wednesday (21), during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin made nuclear threats to the West. “This is not a bluff,” the Russian leader declared in a televised address. Putin also announced that he will call up about 300,000 reserve citizens to join Russian troops in Ukraine.

Biden said that no one had threatened Russia, despite his claims to the contrary, and that only Moscow had sought conflict. “The war in Ukraine is a one-man war”, he said, referring to Putin. He promised US solidarity with Ukraine.

Following, the American warned about the dangers of investing in nuclear weapons, citing Russia and China.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never happen,” Biden said.

UN Security Council

The US president called for the expansion of the UN Security Council. Council reform is a recurring theme in almost every international crisis when one of the five permanent members (US, Russia, China, UK and France) exercises its right of veto to block resolutions proposed by others.

“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded his neighbor, tried to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia blatantly violated the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said.

The way Moscow has used its veto power since it invaded Ukraine has led Washington to take up the issue again and insist on expanding the Council, which has 15 members, including the five permanent ones.

War in Ukraine and famine

The White House has announced additional financial assistance of $2.9 billion (approximately R$15 billion) to combat worldwide food insecurity exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grain and fertilizers and part of the shipments were interrupted by the war.

Biden said the sanctions imposed in Russia explicitly allow the export of food to the world. According to him, Putin is using the sanctions as an excuse to harm global grain distribution.

“This new $2.9 billion announcement will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium and long-term actions to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the growing global food security crisis,” the White House said. in a statement, anticipating Biden’s speech.

This amount adds to the US$ 6.9 billion (approximately R$ 35 billion) already offered this year by the US in food security funds.

The war in Ukraine and climate change were also two of the main topics of the first day of debates.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, suggested charging those who profit heavily from oil and that governments stop subsidizing fossil fuels. According to Guterres, if the problem now is the poor distribution of food in the world, from next year it could be a lack of food. And on top of that, the urgency of climate change.

By tradition, since 1955, Brazil is the first country to speak at the opening of the UN Assembly. President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a 20-minute speech, addressed campaign issues, taking stock of his government’s actions, attacked PT administrations and defended items on the conservative agenda.

