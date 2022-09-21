Biden to call for UN Security Council reform during General Assembly – News

US President Joe Biden plans to call for urgent reform of the UN Security Council (United Nations) during the organization’s General Assembly, said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

With US officials frustrated after Moscow’s veto of pronouncements on the invasion of Ukraine at Security Council meetings, Biden could privately demand urgent reforms from the UN secretary-general, or he could do so in public, he said. Sullivan.

“I hope the president will speak deeply on the issue of reform at the UN Security Council while he is in New York.”

Security Council reform is a recurring theme in almost every international crisis, in which one of the five permanent members (US, Russia, China, UK and France) exercises the right of veto to prevent resolutions proposed by others.

But the way Moscow has used its veto power since it invaded Ukraine has led Washington to take up the issue again and insist on expanding the council, which has 15 members, including the five permanent ones.





“I believe it will be on the agenda and they could see him make a public statement,” Sullivan said. In a speech to the General Assembly, Biden will significantly focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the UN Charter, he indicated.

Biden will also make announcements about the US government’s investment against global food insecurity, exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine, Sullivan added.



