Binance Warns Luna Investors: “Coin Creator Has Arrest Warrant”

The largest exchange in the world, Binance, decided to issue an alert about the escape of the creator of Earth (LUNA), Do Kwon, so that its customers when trading this currency proceed with utmost caution.

Practically dead since May 2022, LUNA is a currency that has no more fundamentals and its price is only in the hands of market speculators.

Thus, its price is extremely volatile and many traders have tried to trade only with the hope that it will rise again someday.

However, hopes for a happy ending continue to fade, with the coin’s creator being hunted around the world.

Binance warns LUNA creator is on the run

When clients want to trade LUNA, as strange as it may seem, one of the preferred routes is Binance, which has more liquidity for trading compared to major stablecoins.

However, when logging into the platform and going to the LUNA/USDT pair, for example, clients soon receive an alert from Binance about the Do Kwon breakout.

According to the broker, as a court in South Korea issued an arrest warrant for this programmer, everyone who intends to trade LUNA should proceed with caution.

Binance further states that in case of extreme losses, it will not be responsible for the melting of traders’ equity, who traded at their own risk.

“Note: A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant against the co-founder of Terra 2.0 (LUNA). Please understand the risks involved and trade with caution. Binance will not be held responsible for any trade losses.”

LUNA CEO mocked being “running”

Last Saturday (17), Do Kwon denied being on the run around the world from authorities in South Korea or any other country that says so.

He even mocked the line that he’s running, something he hasn’t done for a while and even needs to lose some calories.

Tbh haven’t gone running in a while, need to cut some calories https://t.co/SP9VtS5ob2 — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) September 17, 2022

Do Kwon is accused of having created a movable asset without authorization from the South Korean authorities, who consider Terra (LUNA) a financial product, as well as its ecosystem.

Persecuted, his home country has even sued Interpol putting Do Kwon on the red list, which indicates that in any country he goes to he can be arrested and extradited.

Thus, Binance’s warning makes it clear to its clients that trading a coin like LUNA, in which its creator is on the run, could pose major downside risks if it goes to jail soon.