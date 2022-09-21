“Bitcoin Pharaoh”: businessman needs to pay R$ 19 billion in up to 72 hours to Justice

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that the businessman Glaidson Acásio dos Santos, known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh” deposit, in up to 72 hours, R$ 19 billion to pay the creditors and investors harmed by his scheme involving cryptocurrencies. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The decision, by Judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio, says that the amount has to be deposited in court and that it will later be passed on to investors and creditors of GAS Consultoria.

The “Faraó” has been in prison since August last year and recently tried to run as a candidate for federal deputy in Rio, but was barred by the state’s Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) because of the crimes he is accused of.

Last week, he still obtained a habeas corpus on the arrest warrant in one of the processes for which he responds, but even so, he remains in prison because of other warrants that exist on him.

Judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira also determined that, in addition to the deposit, Glaidson has his passport collected.

He is in custody on suspicion of operating a fraudulent scheme with cryptocurrencies started in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region, in Rio, through his company Gas Consultoria.

In addition, his wife, Mirelis Zerpa, and 15 other people are accused of participating in the fraud. She remains a fugitive from justice. According to the Federal Police, the scheme generated around R$ 40 billion in 10 years.

