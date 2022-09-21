Bolsonaro focuses on the economy and defends himself from accusations in a Sabbatin by Abras

posted on 9/20/2022 7:57 PM / updated on 9/20/2022 8:00 PM



With the approach of the first round of elections, several entities seek dialogue with the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. This Tuesday (20/9) it was the turn of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to participate in a meeting of entrepreneurs in the supermarket sector, represented by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras).

Bolsonaro spoke again about the government’s achievements, praising the creation of Pix — which, in fact, was launched in the current administration, but began to be prepared during the Michel Temer government (MDB) —, the reduction of bureaucracy for opening companies. , and the promotion of the creation of new jobs. “The State has to try to make the maximum possible effort to let the private sector play its role. It’s not me who creates jobs, it’s you. I only create jobs when they create commission positions or open public tenders,” he said.

Polarization

Regarding the electoral process, Bolsonaro spoke of his opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), without mentioning his name. The current Chief Executive commented that there is polarization and that it is “far from looking for a third alternative”. Bolsonaro asked, once again, that comparisons be made between the two governments.

“You know what I did in four years and what another guy did in four years, from 2003 to 2007. It’s a perfect comparison, right? Although he had four more, then six more with someone else, he was also in charge of the government. Look where did you go? They almost broke Petrobras. Petrobras’ indebtedness reached around R$ 170 billion dollars, this with interference in the price of fuel, with overpriced platforms purchased ”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro once again defended himself against accusations of corruption in the purchase of immunizations against covid-19. “I was accused of corruption, of buying a vaccine called covaxin. […] When we mess with so many state-owned companies, the parasites that lived off that, of course, want my liver. We are resilient and maintain that position,” he said.

The president participated in the online form of the Sabbath, as he was in the United States for the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). Candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) also participated in the event. Lula and Simone Tebet (MDB) could not attend due to scheduling conflicts. The event with the candidates is part of the Abras 2022 Convention. Under the theme “The New Supermarket Economy”, the meeting took place in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.