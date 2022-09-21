Bolsonaro leaves UN event, goes to steakhouse and says: ‘Imbrochvel’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) abandoned the official event at the United Nations (UN) headquarters and met with about 250 supporters at a Brazilian steakhouse in Manhattan, New York. He was accompanied by ministers. At the restaurant, Bolsonaro again said that he was “imbrochable” and repeated topics such as abortion and gender ideology. “Brazil is a secular country, but I am a Christian, period. So we do not accept to discuss this issue of abortion, for us it is an issue that we have to respect from conception”, he said.
“We are not going to talk about drug release, we know where some countries or states have gone with this release. The question that each one does what he wants with his life, then we have nothing on that. But we will not admit gender ideology to a five-year-old,” she added.
“I will not say that we are in a paradise, although it is the promised land. But compared to other countries in the world, we are doing very well. Thanks to… I’m sorry, in addition to being imbrochable, I’m other things too”, said the president.
In addition to the president’s supporters, who came from all over the United States, were ministers Fbio Faria (Communications), Carlos Alberto Franco França (Foreign Affairs), Joaquim Leite (Environment), Ciro Nogueira (Civil House) and Admiral Flvio Rocha (head of the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs – SAE).
Fabio Wajngarten, head of communication for the president’s campaign, was also present at the site, as were the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), pastor Silas Malafaia and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).