Bolsonaro leaves UN event, goes to steakhouse and says: ‘Imbrochvel’

Bolsonaro also said he made no mistake during the COVID-19 pandemic (photo: Michael M. Santiago/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) abandoned the official event at the United Nations (UN) headquarters and met with about 250 supporters at a Brazilian steakhouse in Manhattan, New York. He was accompanied by ministers. At the restaurant, Bolsonaro again said that he was “imbrochable” and repeated topics such as abortion and gender ideology. “Brazil is a secular country, but I am a Christian, period. So we do not accept to discuss this issue of abortion, for us it is an issue that we have to respect from conception”, he said.

“We are not going to talk about drug release, we know where some countries or states have gone with this release. The question that each one does what he wants with his life, then we have nothing on that. But we will not admit gender ideology to a five-year-old,” she added.