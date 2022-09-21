Bolsonaro’s ex-wife moved BRL 9.3 million between 2019 and 2022, says Federal Police | Policy

The Federal Police identified that the ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro Ana Cristina Valle handled R$9.3 million in financial transactions between 2019 and 2022.

The PF arrived at this sum from reports produced by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).

The information was initially published by the newspaper “O Globo”. TV Globo also had access to the numbers.

The PF relied on data from Coaf to make a request to the Justice for an investigation of Ana Cristina Valle. The PF decided to ask for the investigation because, during an investigation into Ana Cristina’s son with Jair Bolsonaro, Jair Renan, he came across suspicious transactions in the purchase of a mansion by the president’s ex-wife.

Ana Cristina and Jair Renan have lived in the mansion, in an upscale area of ​​Brasília, since June last year. The property is valued at R$ 3.2 million.

In a financial intelligence report, which crosses data from bank transactions with the income of citizens, Coaf classified the movements of Bolsonaro’s ex-wife as atypical.

This is because the volume exceeds the amounts usually moved by it. During the period, Ana Cristina Valle received, as the highest salary, the amount of R$ 8 thousand, as a parliamentary advisor in the Chamber.

According to the report, the movements were:

BRL 2.1 million input and 2 million Departure at Banco do Brasil: June 2019 to June 2020

input and Departure at Banco do Brasil: June 2019 to June 2020 BRL 2.1 million input and BRL 2.3 million Departure: June 2020 to June 2021

input and Departure: June 2020 to June 2021 credit from BRL 602 thousand

BRL 28 thousand input and BRL 32 thousand Departure: January 2022

Ana Cristina Valle is a candidate for district deputy for the PP-DF. To “O Globo”, she denied the moves and said that Coaf.