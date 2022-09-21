Botafogo-SP depends only on you to advance to Série B; see possible scenarios | botafogo-sp

For that, however, the team needs to win, something that hasn’t happened since September 4, when they beat Aparecidense away from home by 3-1, for the third round. In addition, Voltaço also fights for access, even if it is unlikely. Check the scenarios.

1 of 2 Botafogo-SP only depends on itself to reach the Brazilian Championship Series C — Photo: Luiz Cosenzo/Agência Botafogo Botafogo-SP only depends on itself to reach the Brazilian Championship Series C — Photo: Luiz Cosenzo/Agência Botafogo

+ Check out more news from Ribeirão and region

A Pantera triumph by any score guarantees Paulo Baier’s men in the next edition of Serie B, as Aparecidense, which has the same seven points as the ribeirão-pretanos, but is behind on goal difference, faces leader Mirassol, with nine.

In addition, if they beat Volta Redonda and Leão da Alta Araraquarense cannot beat the Goiás team, Tricolor wins the spot in the final of the national championship, advancing as first place in Group B.

Another situation is equality at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium. If that happens, Botafogo needs Aparecidense not to beat Mirassol at the José Maria de Campos Maia stadium.

In this case, however, Pantera loses the chance to reach the decision for the national title, but gets the spot in Serie B in 2023.

+ Baier explains Bruno Michel reserves and praises Mirassol

+ See the C Series table

Bota beat Volta Redonda in the two meetings between the teams this season, both for Série C. In the first phase, an important triumph by 2 to 1, which helped in the classification to the second phase. In Group B, a new positive result, now 3-1.

On the other hand, the matches took place at Santa Cruz and, as home team, Voltaço was defeated only three times in the Brazilian. That way, if they lose, the tricolor players will need to pay attention to the goal difference and the other game.

2 of 2 Botafogo has 100% success this year against Voltaço — Photo: Luiz Cosenzo/Agência Botafogo Botafogo has 100% success this year against Voltaço — Photo: Luiz Cosenzo/Agência Botafogo

Volta Redonda can still overtake Botafogo and even qualify. For that, they need to win 3-0 and a victory for Mirassol. If the rival from Rio de Janeiro doesn’t get the “classic score”, the crowd for the yellow team becomes Botafogo, so that Aparecidense doesn’t add more points and reaches the G-2.