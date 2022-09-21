Boy Jean Lucas manages to raise R$ 2 million for treatment in the USA

The initial goal for the boy Jean Lucas Paes Leme Jubé, only 9 years old, to start CAR-T Cell therapy in the USA was reached this afternoon. The R$ 2 million needed for this first step towards curing the rare and aggressive cancer he has been fighting for six months has been raised and the family is already starting to prepare for the trip.

In an interview with UOLJean’s father, Silvio Eurico Paes Lemes Junior, said that the fundraiser brought new energy to the boy and his family and renewed their faith in God and humanity.

In March, Jean was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare type of cancer called Burkitt’s lymphoma. The disease compromises the functions of your bowel, spleen and bladder. Although he underwent several chemotherapy and other treatments, the disease did not regress.

The predictions were that he would have only 30 days to live, if he could not start a treatment as revolutionary as it was expensive: CAR-T Cell therapy, in the USA. The treatment consists of removing, isolating and genetically modifying the T lymphocytes so that they can identify cancer cells. Then they are put back into the patient’s body with enough force to kill the cancer cells.

“We managed to gather the R$ 2 million he needs to start treatment in just one week of campaign. This is very special”, says Jean’s father. “He was very happy, even though he still doesn’t fully understand what’s going on. He’s a kid, so he wants to know if he’ll be able to play again.”

Silvio says that Dayanne, his wife, is also very happy with the achievement. “At the same time, she is very scared of the repercussions of all this. But she is a warrior and, at the same time, an angel in his life. Jean is glued to her. And she gives him a lot of strength and says that everything will end well. “.

Preparation for the trip

The boy’s father, who works with the sale and installation of digital locks, said he had to abandon the client portfolio he had in Goiânia (GO), the city where the family lives, to move to Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo, where Jean has been admitted to an oncology referral hospital for six months.

“I felt renewed with this good news. After a week of anguish and hidden tears, I now have renewed energy to start this treatment”, said Silvio, who this afternoon began the process to withdraw visas and documents needed for travel to the US. The passports were also withdrawn today, at the Federal Police.

The family still does not know when they will leave for the US, as it will depend on the group of doctors who are treating Jean. It will also be necessary to define the place where he will be sent and which team in the USA will attend to the child.

Jean Lucas continues with low platelets and is currently undergoing procedures to recover. Next Wednesday, another procedure will be done at the hospital in Barretos. A very important tomography to define the stage and situation of the tumor.

“I believe that this week we will be able to define our next steps. This treatment in the US can last from 1 to 5 years. It will depend a lot on the response of Jean’s organism. So we will continue with the fundraising work”, commented Silvio.