boyfriend offered R$ 3 million for Deolane not to go to reality

Deolane Bezerra revealed, during the dawn of this Tuesday (20/9), that her boyfriend, Antônio Mandarrari, did not want her to go to A Fazenda 14. For that, the businessman offered double the prize, R$ 1.5 million, for the lawyer not to enter the reality.

The doctor’s revelation was made during a conversation with Pétala Barreiros. “What was it like when you told him you were going to join A Fazenda?”, asked the influencer. “First he wanted to give the prize double so I wouldn’t come. Then he understood and said: if it’s important to you, go. But be yourself. Don’t put your head down for no motherfucker,” said Deolane.

Deolane Bezerra, 34, became famous for her troubled relationship with MC Kevin, who died after falling off a hotel balcony in May 2021. Accused of having married the singer out of interest, Deolane revealed in an interview with journalist Roberto Cabrini that she was always richer than her husband and they never needed each other's money. Deolane is a criminal lawyer and, alongside her sisters, she has a law firm. In addition, together, the women maintain a YouTube channel where they release clips and the reality show As Doctors. Famous, the blonde is known for causing controversy wherever she goes. One of these controversies, including, was at the Farofa da Gkay event, at the end of 2021. After meeting with Rainha Matos, the "doctor" decided to take satisfaction with the ADM of the gossip profile and broadcast the bullshit live on Instagram. In addition, during the wake of MC Kevin, the widow's farewell to the singer caused amazement. In a long speech, she declared that "every man betrays", as a consequence of a supposed "masculine instinct". Owner of the catchphrase "the mother is blown", Deolane accumulates more than 13 million followers on her official Instagram account, where she exudes luxury and ostentation, and where she earns with campaigns and advertisements on the network. In early December 2021, Deolane even had the network profile suspended. She created a reserve account, which quickly reached 5 million followers, but was also taken offline. However, this was not the first time that the influencer had her Instagram profile suspended. In September 2021, Deolane underwent the first suspension of the account for having criticized the Brazilian Bar Association for prohibiting ostentation on the part of professionals. Over time, the blonde managed to recover both accounts and, today, has more than 6 million in the reserve profile. In addition, Deolane continues to share with her followers all the luxury that her money can buy. In early 2022, the Leo Dias column reported that Deolane Bezerra was in a relationship with the creator of Lance Milionário Antônio Mandarrari. However, after three months of an intense relationship since they became friends, back in 2021, the two are now following their respective paths and have even stopped following each other.

Since the beginning of the year, the lawyer has maintained a discreet relationship with businessman Antônio Mandarrari, who created a course that teaches methodology and better strategies for sports betting.

Deolane Bezerra entered A Fazenda 14 with a great crowd and climbed positions among the most talked about topics in Brazil on twitter. One of the criminal lawyer’s biggest supporters is her sister, Dayanne Bezerra, who compared MC Kevin’s widow with Juliette Freire, BBB21 champion.

“Guys, I don’t know, but my heart tells me that Deolane is going to be like Juliette, you know? She’s not going to win any exams, she’s going to kill us with nerves, she’s going to several Walls, something tells me that she’s only going to win A Fazenda. But it’s too good, you know? But something tells me we’re going to be nervous here. That this proof thing, of going to Roça, I don’t know… ”, she explained.