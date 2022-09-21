Boyfriend posted after Larissa Manoela’s diagnosis of endometriosis and polycystic ovary – Who

+



Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actor André Luiz Frambach, 25 years old, boyfriend of Larissa Manoela, 21, made a post in support of his beloved after she revealed a diagnosis of endometriosis and polycystic ovary, this Tuesday (20).

“Daddy from heaven only gives a burden to those who are strong enough to carry it. You, besides being amazing, strong, you have a beautiful family, a partner who is always by your side, and a great family that we have together! together that everything gets easier. I love and admire you SO MUCH,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Yesterday, through a detailed ultrasound, I found out that, in addition to endometriosis, I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy to be a woman. The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess that I’m destabilized. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for it. both diseases!” Larissa posted.

It is worth remembering that endometriosis is a change in the normal functioning of the inflammatory organism caused by cells of the endometrium, the tissue that lines the uterus. Instead of these cells being expelled during menstruation, they move in the opposite direction and can end up in the ovaries or the abdominal cavity, where they multiply and bleed again.

Post by André Luiz Frambach (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)