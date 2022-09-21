Braz responds about Arrascaeta’s physical situation

Marcos Braz spoke about the situation of Arrascaeta, who will defend Uruguay

the crowd of Flamengo is concerned about the status of arrascaetawho suffers from pubic pain and will defend the Uruguay in friendlies this week.

Shirt 14 was replaced by coach Dorival Jr. in the 26th minute of the second half in the 2-1 defeat in the derby against Fluminensethis Sunday, by Brazilian championship.

In the past, the Rio de Janeiro club had problems releasing Arrascaeta, who came back injured from Celeste Olímpica. However, Marcos Braz, vice president red-black, guarantees that the clashes are in the past.

“What I can say is that we already had a worse relationship further back. This happens a lot – it’s not even in terms of the Uruguayan federation, sometimes the coaching staff – and we have to respect some positions. you have to understand. Uruguay’s concern with Flamengo is zero, for obvious reasons. This is the game. Within this game, we have to arrive and make some requests and build a relationship so that we can minimize this discomfort that is not having the athletes here in such an important final stretch to compete for such important titles”, said the manager before the draw for the final of the Brazil’s Cup.

The team from Rio faces the Corinthians in the first decision, which is scheduled for the 12th of October, with the second taking place on the 19th. After that, the final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores on the 29th of October, against the Atletico-PRwith transmission by ESPN on Star+.