Brazil aid is less than basic food basket in 12 capitals

According to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics for Socioeconomic Studies), the basic food basket in São Paulo cost an average of R$749.78 in August, that is, R$149.78 more than the amount received by the beneficiary families. . These data are from the Ministry of Citizenship, referring to the month of September.

Thus, the gap between the minimum necessary for survival and assistance is also present in 11 more capitals mapped by Dieese.

Purchasing power of Auxílio Brasil

Check out below which capitals the value of the basic food basket exceeds the share of Auxílio Brasil:

São Paulo: R$ 749.78;

Porto Alegre: R$748.06;

Florianópolis: R$ 746.21;

Rio de Janeiro: R$ 717.82;

Campo Grande: R$ 698.31;

Victory: BRL 697.39;

Brasília: BRL 689.31;

Curitiba: BRL 685.69;

Goiania: BRL 660.83;

Belo Horizonte: R$ 638.19;

Belém: BRL 634.85;

Fortaleza: BRL 626.98.

Cost of living in capitals

First, what explains the change in the purchasing power of Auxílio Brasil is the cost of living in each region of the country surveyed by Dieese. In a study published in 2021, Naercio Menezes, coordinator of the Ruth Cardoso Chair and professor at Insper, showed how social benefits impact the lives of Brazilian families.

Thus, based on April 2021 prices, this survey showed that an inhabitant of Ceará would need R$ 134 monthly to buy the necessary food. In São Paulo, this value would rise to R$ 180, that is, a family of 4 would need R$ 736 to buy the necessary food.

“The R$ 600 (from Auxílio Brasil) is not enough for the person who lives in the metropolitan region of SP to eat enough and have the necessary calories, which is why hunger returns”points out Naercio. “I defend differentiated values ​​because the cost of living is different”, he stated.

