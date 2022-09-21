Brazil and USA set interest rates; New cold front brings rain to the country; Aid Brasil new group; Mega-Sena draws BRL 150 million

The penultimate week of September began with the passage of a new cold front bringing rain to all regions of the country. Even with the bad weather, one or more players can become millionaires with Mega-Sena, which holds a new draw this Wednesday, 21.

Moving on to the economic field, Brazil and the United States currently define the basic interest rate for their respective economies. Meanwhile, investors and analysts should keep the market quiet.

Us highlights of the day There is also the Auxílio Brasil calendar, which continues with transfers to around 20.65 million families until the 30th.

Interest decision in the US and Brazil

Wednesday begins with a lot of apprehension among international investors, who are awaiting a decision from the Fed’s monetary policy committee (Federal Reserve) on the new benchmark interest rate. The US central bank tries to contain the country’s highest inflation in 40 years.

Some analysts are betting that the decision will be for a new increase of 0.75 percentage point, the third in a row, which would raise interest rates to 2.75% to 3% per year. Others believe the increase will be 1 percentage point.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank of Brazil also announced today whether it will raise interest rates again, currently at 13.75% per year. Most believe not, but some are betting on a 0.25 percentage point increase.

In addition to these decisions, the Datafolha poll of voting intentions is also in the eyes of investors, which shows Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stable with 45% and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 33%, down 1% compared to to the last survey. The fear is that Bolsonaro will create another expense in an attempt to garner votes.

Weather forecast with new cold front

The weather on Wednesday is unstable in much of the country, as shown in the Climatempo bulletin. The rain appears, even if isolated, in several states of the South, Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and North.

A new cold front advancing through Brazil should also cause instability in the South, while the interior of the Northeast continues with dry air and low relative humidity.

It rains in almost all areas of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, with the exception of eastern Santa Catarina. The circulation of winds brings rain to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and central-south of Minas, but in the north of Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais the weather remains firm.

The expectation for the Center-West is also precipitation, with the highest accumulated in the north of Mato Grosso, south of Goiás and south-central Mato Grosso do Sul. In the Northeast, rain arrives in an isolated way only on the coast.

All areas of the North region have the possibility of rain, especially Rondônia, Acre and southern Amazonas. Only in the east and northeast of Pará should the day be sunny.

Mega-Sena draws BRL 150 million

Mega-Sena has accumulated again and can pay an estimated prize of R$ 150 million in the next draw. Contest No. 2,522 takes place this Wednesday, in São Paulo, and will be broadcast live on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

Nobody got the six scores right in the previous contest, which were: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 189 winners completed five numbers and will receive R$ 42,084.88 each. Another 12,204 people entered the court and secured individual prizes of R$931.08.

To have a chance to win this jackpot and be able to spend it however you want, the interested party must place a bet until 19:00 (Brasilia time) today, on Caixa’s lottery website, on the Loterias Caixa app or at an accredited lottery agency.

The value of the single bet six tens is R$ 4.50, but the price can reach R$ 22.5 thousand for those who want to play with fifteen tens (maximum allowed). Those who want to increase their chances can make a pool, which costs from R$ 10, with a minimum quota of R$ 5.

Brazil Aid for NIS 3

A new round of Auxílio Brasil started last Monday, 19th, for around 20.65 million families. Until December, the government pays installments of R$ 600, with the addition of R$ 200 guaranteed by funds from the constitutional amendment approved in July.

The Northeast is the region with the largest number of beneficiaries of the program, a total of 9.58 million assisted. The ranking follows with Southeast (6.11 million), North (2.48 million), South (1.37 million) and Midwest (1.08 million).

Those interested in participating in the program must register for the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and meet the established income criteria. The maximum per capita income allowed is BRL 210, or BRL 105 for households without at least one pregnant woman, nursing mother or person under the age of 21.

Auxílio Brasil transfers are carried out according to the end of the citizen’s Social Identification Number (NIS), in order from 1 to 0. Check the September calendar:

End of NIS/ Payment Date