Brazil improves in inflation ranking and goes from 4th to 8th place

Brazil came out of the top positions of the inflation ranking among the main economies in the world. According to data compiled by the Bloombergthe country moved from the fourth place in the list in August (with data referring to July) to the 8th place in September (which takes into account the August indices).

The country managed to move away from the top positions in the ranking of 23 countries after registering the second consecutive month of deflation by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), especially due to the reduction in fuel prices.

As a result, the rate dropped to 8.73% in the 12 months through August, after having remained at 10.07% until the previous month.

The other cause of Brazil’s fall in the inflation ranking was the acceleration of consumer prices in the main European economies – 16 of the 20 members of the G20 have already released last month’s inflation.

Inflation accumulated in the 12 months through August in the Euro Zone reached 9.1%, according to data released by the European Union statistics office, Eurostat, last Friday (16). It is the highest rate since the creation of the euro in 1999.

United Kingdom (9.9%), Italy (9.1%) and Germany (8.8%) appear ahead of Brazil in the ranking. Turkey remains firmly at the top, with inflation of 80.2%, followed by Argentina, with 69.2%, and Russia, with 14.3%.

In the center of the ranking, appears the United States, which last week announced that the consumer price index (CPI, its acronym in English) accumulated in 12 months was 8.3%.

experts heard by Bloomberg attributed Brazil’s best position in the ranking to the work of the Central Bank, which started the cycle of high interest rates early, and to the measures adopted by the federal government to reduce fuel costs.

(with agencies)

