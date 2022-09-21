Brazil was “hostage to populism” and “fiscal austerity has become a public enemy”, says Stuhlberger

The possible outcomes of the October presidential elections, with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading the polls, and society’s tolerance of non-compliance with fiscal rules, such as the spending cap, dominated this morning’s debate. at the MKBR22 congress, promoted by B3 and Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities).

Manager Luis Stuhlberger, of the Verde fund, said that he finds it worrying that Brazilian entrepreneurs and society have become “hostages of populism”, as the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate for reelection, has been increasing spending in an attempt to get stronger for the fight.

“The fiscal austerity of the spending ceiling, I would say, has practically become a public enemy of Brazil. The executive, the legislature and the judiciary understand that the ceiling is a bad thing, and that’s a shame,” Stuhlberger said during one of the panels.

In his view, in the event that Lula wins the elections, Brazil would enter into a harmony in which society would believe that “spending more is better for Brazil”.

The manager also stressed that the financial market has tolerated leftist governments, in the hope of having a center National Congress that prevents Brazil from turning into an “Argentine-style Latin American left”. He pointed out that an eventual PT government would have two challenges: pressure from society to raise the minimum wage and spending on the civil service.

“Lula would have to deal with increased spending without taking away Brazil’s fiscal credibility, which will naturally generate a higher long-term rate,” he said. “Nobody knows what Lula wants. To be an angry left or to pass history as a statist? I believe it is the second option.”

For this reason, according to Stuhlberger, the Stock Exchange would do well at the beginning of a possible Lula government, given that, in his view, it would not be a “radical” administration. But problems would come with the passage of time.

Stuhlberger expressed concern that an eventual PT government would repeat past mistakes. He cited as examples the party’s proposals to allocate resources to student financing programs, such as Fies and Prouni, focused on higher education, while in his view the country needs to strengthen fundamental, secondary and technical education.

The manager also pointed to the lack of public investment as a dilemma. “It is difficult to have substantial returns on the stock market if the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) does not grow”, he said. For Stuhlberger, Brazilian inflation is very indexed and reducing the Selic to one digit will not be an easy task, especially if the government spends more.

Favorable foreign investment and agribusiness

Pedro Parente, former minister, former president of Petrobras and now a partner at EB Capital, participated in the panel with Stuhlberger and expressed concern about the lack of indignation of Brazilian society in the face of issues that hinder the country’s productive potential. “Secret budget is unacceptable. In my day, if you went to Congress talking about a secret budget, you would be arrested,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of attracting foreign investors in an eventual Lula government, both Parente and Stuhlberger cited the strengthening of ties with China.

In Parente’s view, having a good relationship with China – something that has been left aside in recent years – would bring extraordinary opportunities for Brazil, regaining its attractiveness as a destination of choice for international investments.

Parente mentioned that in view of the population growth in India and other Asian countries, in addition to the need to increase production, Brazil would become indispensable for these economies in the medium and long term. “The connection with China provides an important avenue for agribusiness growth,” he said.

Stuhlberger, on the other hand, pointed out that Brazil is discounted compared to other nations, but it is important to consider that no other country has a real interest rate of 6% for the medium and long term.

“Brazil is a tax, fiscal, labor hell, but it is not hostile to foreign investors,” he pointed out. He also reinforced that the Bolsonaro government was somewhat hostile in international relations and environmental issues. “A nod from the PT to China would already be very relevant”.

Capital market

To infomoney, B3 chairman Gilson Finkelsztain said that regardless of who wins the election, there are opportunities in the capital markets to help finance projects. However, what will define the agenda of products to be developed by the Exchange will be the direction of global and local monetary policy, as well as Brazil’s fiscal challenge, with the aspects of inflation and fiscal responsibility.

“With this, Brazil will have a great opportunity at the beginning of 2023 to resume growth and activities in the capital market, such as equity issues and follow-on [ofertas subsequentes]” said Finkelsztain.

Asked about the investment opportunities in agribusiness through the capital market, in a scenario where the approximation with China takes place, Finkelsztain said that the sector will continue to be a source of excellent products for investors to be aware of.

The executive mentioned the Fiagros, funds that invest in agro-industrial production chains, which have been growing and represent the presence of agribusiness on the Stock Exchange. “I think that agro has been surprising in the last ten years. A decade ago, it represented close to 15% of Brazil’s GDP and today it is close to 28%”, he highlighted.

