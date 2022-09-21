Broad pro-Lula front amid Bolsonaro fiasco abroad worries president’s campaign

While Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters publish false poll data as if he were ahead of voting intentions, the real atmosphere in the president’s committee is quite different and for the first time some coordinators admit that there is a chance of victory for Luís Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva in the first round.

The strengthening of a united front in support of Lula, with names ranging from ex-minister Marina Silva (Rede) to the ex-mayor of Rio César Maia (PSDB), helped to light the yellow light in the Bolsonarista barracks, in a week marked by criticism of the president’s stance on international travel.

What is expected from now on is an intensification of attacks between the two adversaries, with Bolsonaro focusing on corruption issues and Lula trying to deconstruct the rival’s narrative. Both also maintain the challenge of presenting a more moderate speech to attract those who are still undecided or willing to change their vote until October 2nd.

Analyst Carlos Melo, a doctor in political science and professor at Insper, told RFI that the fight on TV and on social networks will be great, but that the government itself has no cards up its sleeve to change the situation much

“The election is funneling. Last week, a second round was almost certain to be held. This week, although two turns are more likely, we saw that the possibility of decision in a single turn grew. Next week, we will see if this is reinforced”, said Melo.

“I don’t believe in an element of surprise in terms of public policy. The government has already done everything it could and even could not, including changing the legislation in a controversial way or even contrary to the law”. Which doesn’t mean a lukewarm campaign or stopped going forward. “Now new facts are always possible, such as scandals or attempts to forge scandals, our history is full of this”, recalled the political scientist.

international fiasco

And it was in an attempt to campaign and show that he is not isolated internationally that the president embarked on two international trips this week. However, the assessment in the political environment is that Bolsonaro’s behavior ended up being a shot in the foot and yielded more ammunition for his opponents.

After campaigning amidst a scene of national commotion in England during the wake of Queen Elizabeth II, the president dosed the tone a little in the opening speech of the UN General Assembly, in the United States, and ended up doing more of the same, while criticize opponents, present an inflated balance sheet of his government and list not very real figures for the Brazilian economy.

Although this was the orientation of allies in the center, especially after the reprehensible behavior on English soil, there are those who see that the president missed the opportunity to show a more enthusiastic speech with a country that needs to attract investment and regain external credibility.

Opponents took the opportunity to recall the president’s blunders in this area. “You have a president who does not receive the French government because he is shaving. A president who calls the wife of the president of France an old woman, who affronts the president of Portugal, who affronts Europe. A president who subordinated himself to Trump,” said Lula.

Bolsonaro shortly after speaking at the UN went to a steakhouse in New York and spoke to supporters, repeating the conservative speech of support for usual agendas, without being able to get out of his bubble of enthusiasts.

“The government needs to be secular, but I’m a Christian, period. There’s no need to discuss abortion. And not even this one about the gender issue for 5-year-olds”, said Bolsonaro, who again said that he is “imbrochable”.

For analyst Carlos Melo, the president did everything wrong on this trip. “He made the trips to campaign. Turns out it didn’t work out. In London it was very embarrassing, it was wrong for him to campaign in a moment of mourning”.

“In New York he basically repeated what he had been saying. Relatively restrained. See, has being restrained in the situation in which the country lives today become a positive element? It may even be in the case of Jair Bolsonaro, but it seems very little to me for someone who is running for the Presidency of the Republic and is so far behind the first place”, evaluates Melo.

fight in the courts

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), banned Bolsonaro from using images of the trip to London in his propaganda. The request was made by presidential candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) on the grounds that Bolsonaro campaigned with public money. A similar decision had already banned the PL campaign from using images of public events on Independence Day.

In the war between the candidates in the TSE, Lula’s campaign, for example, may continue to call Bolsonaro genocidal because of the pandemic. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, will be able to use criticism that Geraldo Alckmin, today Lula’s deputy, made in the past about the PT.

In the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the plenary confirmed the decision of Minister Edson Fachin that suspended parts of Bolsonaro’s decrees that facilitated the acquisition of weapons and ammunition. Fachin took into account the risk of political violence in the election.