Building collapse leaves one dead and three injured

A five-story building collapsed during the early hours of Wednesday (21) in the Planalto neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. A house next to the building was also hit and had part of the structure damaged. The Fire Department confirmed the death of an elderly woman at the scene.

According to the Military Police, a 73-year-old man was injured and was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) team to Risoleta Tolentino Neves Hospital. Police and Fire Department teams remained at the scene and found two other victims in the rubble, who would be the daughters of the elderly couple. They were rescued alive and conscious.



The collapse occurred around 4:50 am. The cause is still unknown. A neighbor in front of the building that collapsed, Antônio Pádua de Matos said he heard a very loud noise and when he went out into the street, he saw the collapsed structure. “They’ve been friends with us for many years, unfortunately there were four people. Mr Francisco, Dona Lourdes, Alessandra and one who is special, unfortunately Dona Lourdes died. The others were rescued”, detailed the THE TIME.

The Belo Horizonte Civil Defense was also called to the scene. The Fire Department reported that the construction was recent and, therefore, only two families lived on the site, despite only one family group being in the building at the time it fell.

After rescuing the victims, Cemig was also called to de-energize the network. Ten vehicles from the Fire Department were involved, including specialized teams from the Environmental Emergency and Disaster Response Battalion (BEMAD), the same that worked in Brumadinho.