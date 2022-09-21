Building collapses in BH: “The family was very good and united”, says victim’s friend – Gerais

In the photo, Lourdes Pereira on one of her trips
Lourdes Pereira Leite, 73, died at the scene; The couple’s husband and daughters were rescued alive (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The collapse of a five-story building, in the early hours of this Wednesday (21/9), killed one person and injured three, in Bairro Planalto, North Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to information from the Fire Department, the construction, which was in the final stage of completion, was occupied by two families, but only the one covering the roof was in the building at the time of the accident.

Lourdes Pereira Leite, 73, died at the scene. The victim, through social networks, shared photos with her family and of trips taken in Italy, Portugal and Paraguay. She would be 74 on the 22nd of next month.
Lourdes’ husband, 73, was taken to the Odilon Behrens hospital. Francisco Vieira Leite also has a birthday next month. The man was conscious when he was taken to the scene.
Friends and neighbors of the victim said that her family was very close and generous. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

According to Patrcia Oliveira, a family friend and church companion, Lourdes was a very generous person. “She worked in the church, she was a minister of the Eucharist. J Francisco was sick, in a wheelchair. The family was very good and tight-knit,” she said.

The couple’s youngest daughter, Franoise Pereira Leite, 40, was taken to Hospital Joo XXIII and was also conscious at the time she was rescued. She has down syndrome and, according to Maria de Ftima, a friend of the family, mother and daughter were very close. “Lourdes took great care of her daughter. The girl was very ‘sticky’ with her,” she said.

Alessandra Leite, the eldest daughter of Francisco and Lourdes, 45 years old, was also taken to João XXIII. “She’s a cutie, very polite. She was finishing the work and very happy. She had commented that this week they would move to the top floor, ”said Maria de Ftima.

understand the case

The building at number 51 collapsed on top of a house, number 41, on Rua Professor Gentil Sales, in Planalto, this morning. The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.
In addition to the Fire Department, the Civil Defense was activated and interdicted two neighboring houses. The Civil Police is also on site.

The Military Police cordoned off the area and BHTrans closed nearby streets. Cemig was also on site to disconnect the power grid.


A five-story building in the final stages of completion collapsed on top of a house at dawn on Wednesday (21/9), in the Planalto neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte. The stricken house was empty at the time of the collapse. Three people were rescued alive. A 70-year-old woman died at the scene.
(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

