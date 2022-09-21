Building falls on house in BH, kills one person and injures three – Gerais

Firefighters helped to rescue the victims. (photo: CBMMG PRESS ROOM)

A five-story building in the final stages of completion collapsed on top of a house at dawn on Wednesday (21/9), in the Planalto neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte.

Neighbors called the Fire Department and the Military Police around 5 am. According to firefighters, two families occupied the property. One of them lived on the ground floor and the other on the penthouse.

At the time of the accident, only the penthouse family, made up of an elderly couple and two daughters, was in the building.

The father, aged 75, and the daughters, one aged 40 and the other aged 45, were safely removed from the rubble and rescued alive.



(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)



The elderly man was taken to Odilon Behrens Hospital. The women were taken to Hospital Joo XXIII.

The mother was found without vital signs.

Image from Google Street shows the building still standing. Struck house appears on the left of the building (photo: Google Street View)

The building at number 51 collapsed on number 41 on Rua Professor Gentil Sales, in Planalto. The family of the house was not inside the property at the time of the collapse.

The Military Police cordoned off the area and BHTrans closed off nearby streets.

Civil Defense is already on site for the structural assessment of neighboring properties. The work documents will be verified.

Firefighters and sniffer dogs are at the place where the building collapsed (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The expertise of the Civil Police was called in for the usual work.

Cemig was also called in to de-energize the grid.