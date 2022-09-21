Building that collapsed in Planalto was built on top of a house, says neighbor – Gerais

Abhishek Pratap 39 seconds ago News Comments Off on Building that collapsed in Planalto was built on top of a house, says neighbor – Gerais 0 Views

Civil defense agents
Building collapsed in the morning of this Wednesday (21/9) (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The building that collapsed this Wednesday morning (9/21) would have been built on top of a house, according to the family’s neighbors. Preliminary information indicates that the work was a family building.

Family neighbors still report that the work had dragged on for years. “When I moved, it was stopped. Last year they started messing with everything again”, says Elisabeth Nunes, 52, who has lived next door to the family for more than five years.
She says she was at home when the building collapsed. I heard a loud noise. When I went to the window I saw the dust. I called the fire department right away,” she says.

Domingos Vieira, 56, who lives in the block above the collapse, was suspicious of the work. “That was bound to happen. Before it was a building, it was a house. It was built on top of one,” he says.

The construction worker, who preferred not to be identified, said he heard cracks in the structure and was instructed to leave the work. He, however, did not confirm who gave this guidance.


see gallery . 24 Photos a pr

A five-story building in the final stages of completion collapsed on top of a house at dawn on Wednesday (21/9), in the Planalto neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte. The stricken house was empty at the time of the collapse. Three people were rescued alive. A 70-year-old woman died at the scene.
(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Discover the cities that voted most for Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro in past elections | Elections 2022

Share on WhatsApp Share on Telegram The three lead the dispute this year according to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved