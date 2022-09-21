Building that collapsed in Planalto was built on top of a house, says neighbor – Gerais

Building collapsed in the morning of this Wednesday (21/9) (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The building that collapsed this Wednesday morning (9/21) would have been built on top of a house, according to the family’s neighbors. Preliminary information indicates that the work was a family building.

Family neighbors still report that the work had dragged on for years. “When I moved, it was stopped. Last year they started messing with everything again”, says Elisabeth Nunes, 52, who has lived next door to the family for more than five years.

She says she was at home when the building collapsed. I heard a loud noise. When I went to the window I saw the dust. I called the fire department right away,” she says.

Domingos Vieira, 56, who lives in the block above the collapse, was suspicious of the work. “That was bound to happen. Before it was a building, it was a house. It was built on top of one,” he says.

The construction worker, who preferred not to be identified, said he heard cracks in the structure and was instructed to leave the work. He, however, did not confirm who gave this guidance.